Heading to the Akron Marathon? Here's what to expect

Around 8,000 runners are expected to take part in this year’s Akron Marathon, which gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday. The route will wind through Akron’s streets and neighborhoods and is marked by the marathon’s signature blue line. There will be multiple road closures throughout the city.

There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. from the remnants of Hurricane Helene, according to the National Weather Service.

The Akron Marathon will proceed rain or shine, but course closures or delays may be necessary in the event of lightning.

This year’s race also includes a half marathon and a relay consisting of five legs, each about five miles long.

Free parking will be available in most city parking decks and lots. Downtown race officials are encouraging both spectators and runners to arrive before 6 a.m., as some roads along the route will be closed to traffic starting at 6:50 a.m.

The awards ceremony for half-marathon participants is scheduled for 8:50 a.m., and marathon awards will be presented at 10:45 a.m.