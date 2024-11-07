Akron sets November date for unveiling Lock 3 Park transformation

Akron is ready to officially pull the wraps off its renovation of Lock 3 Park Downtown. The city announced Thursday it will re-open the park along the Ohio and Erie Canal Nov. 29, following a $17 million redevelopment aimed at transforming Lock 3 into a year-round destination for both residents and visitors.

At a press conference, Mayor Shammas Malik said Lock 3 has been transformed into a park for everyone.

"Whether they're at work and they need a break and a quiet place to just sit and think during the workday. Whether they want to see a performance or see something creative or artistic," Malik said.

The project was part of the Akron Civic Commons 2.0 initiative, led by the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition in partnership with the city of Akron.

Kenmore Construction A drone image of Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

The new and improved park features two ice rinks, a new connection to nearby Locks 2 and 4 and the Maynard Performance Pavilion—a permanent venue for concerts and events, which replaces the former temporary structure.

The pavilion provides multiple performance spaces, improved lighting and sound and seating for up to 3,500 people. Lock 3 Park also now includes 35,500 native plants, more than 100 native trees, accessible pathways and shaded seating for the warmer months.

Funding for the project came from the city of Akron, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and local donors.

With its new amenities and improved connections to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition also hopes Lock 3 will become a year-round hub for outdoor recreation, including hikers and cyclists.

