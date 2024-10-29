Akron offers new round of grants for neighborhood improvement projects

Neighborhood groups and businesses have until Nov. 8 to apply for funding from Akron's 2024-2025 Neighborhood Partnership Grant Program for improving their neighborhoods.

Non-profits, block clubs, faith-based organizations, community development corporations and neighborhood groups can apply for grants ranging from $3,000 to $15,000. The grants are meant to support projects that improve the health and well-being of residents, including neighborhood cleanups, community gardens and educational initiatives.

Akron City Council began offering the neighborhood-focused grants more than a decade ago, according to City Council President Margo Sommerville.

“The nice thing about Neighborhood Partnership is that it gives opportunities for local churches and small grassroots organizations to access funding to help them do the work that they do all the time,” Sommerville said.

Two years ago, Akron City Council increased its total funding for the program from $100,000 to $150,000.

One notable event was the 2023 holiday lights celebration, Light the BLVD, in the Kenmore Boulevard Neighborhood Business District. According to a city report, 600 people attended the holiday celebration which featured Christmas music and food. Students from the neighborhood’s middle school and a Girl Scout troop joined other volunteers and businesses in putting on the event.

“We’re just trying to build that ‘neighbor’ in neighborhood and try to build stronger neighborhoods to help just address the everyday problems in a sense that many are facing in Akron,” Sommerville said.

Akron City Council posted details about the grant program from their early October informational meeting on their website, outlining the program and the application submission process.

“We get a lot of submissions,” Sommerville said. "I want to encourage people to apply. Whether it is public safety…dealing with trash and litter. These are some of the things that we’re looking for. We’re looking for new and innovative ideas for addressing neighborhood problems.”