Canton Police Department welcomes its first therapy dog for community and officer wellbeing

The Canton Police Department has introduced its latest recruit: a Labradoodle. Autumn has officially joined the force as Canton Police Department’s first therapy dog, supported by a grant from the nonprofit, K9s For Warriors. Her arrival is part of a larger initiative to address the mental health challenges faced by both officers and the community.

Through its "Station Dog" program, K9s For Warriors partners with first responder agencies nationwide, helping to bring therapy dogs to police stations, fire departments and other critical response teams.

Autumn was selected for her hypoallergenic qualities. She will be brought to public events and make school visits and will be stationed at the department’s Community Involvement Unit. Though Autumn is just starting out, Captain Lisa Broucker, who's in charge of the department’s support services division, says Autumn has had a positive impact.

“She’s been here a short time, maybe about three weeks,” Broucker said. “The job of being a first responder is very stressful. Daily you’re dealing with issues and traumas that are going to affect you, but they’re affecting our community and bringing Autumn into that just to help relieve some of that stress for the dispatchers and the officers and for the community was something we just thought had to happen.”

Autumn and her partner, Officer Brian Wasilewski, underwent specialized peer support training to prepare them for high-stress situations, allowing them to assist officers dealing with the stress that comes with their work.

Autumn will also assist individuals who have experienced trauma, providing a calming presence during interviews. The department hopes that Autumn will serve as a bridge between law enforcement and the community, helping to foster more positive interactions and build trust.

“I think it’s going to be huge and a positive impact,” Broucker said. “Even just being around the department, when people come in, she’s just so friendly. It helps people feel more comfortable. I think we’re going to have great conversations and positive interactions having Autumn there.”

The Canton Police Department’s decision to implement the therapy dog program was motivated by the success of similar initiatives at other departments across Ohio, according to Broucker. She said talking with K9s For Warriors was also helpful.

“They’re very knowledgeable,” Broucker said. “They do all of the pre-training for the dogs, and they really just do a good job with pairing a dog up with a department and handler.”

For any police department considering a therapy dog program, Broucker advises them to reach out to departments that already have one in place to see how the program works.

“Autumn has been nothing but a blessing for our department so far,” she said, “and we look forward to the impact she’s going to have on not only our officers, but the community.”