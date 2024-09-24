Northeast Ohio extreme weather exacerbates summer blood shortage

The American Red Cross is highlighting a heightened need for blood donations due to a summer marked by severe weather events. The extreme conditions have led to significant disruptions in blood donation drives throughout Northeast Ohio, exacerbating an already urgent shortage.

“Some of the extreme weather like the tornadoes that blew through northeast Ohio August six, that also had an effect on blood donation because several blood drives had to be canceled, because of the damage that was caused by that weather,” said Jim McIntyre, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross in Northern Ohio.

The Red Cross says nationally the blood supply fell more than 25% in the month of July due to heatwaves.

The increased heat kept many from leaving their air-conditioned homes to give blood, but McIntyre added that the blood supply shortage is also affected by people’s busy summer schedules.

“They get busy with vacations and forget to make their blood donation appointments, or just don’t have the time to,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said donors have already begun to respond, and the Red Cross has been able to bring its blood supply up to a stable level. But McIntyre emphasized that donations are needed constantly, especially Type O blood, which is best for emergency situations.

“As intense weather-related events increase, it’s important to keep in mind that a strong, stable blood supply is a vital element of emergency preparedness,” McIntyre said.

Type O positive blood, McIntyre explains, is the most transfusable blood type and most common in the United States; it can be transfused to any patient with a positive blood type like A positive or AB positive. Since O negative blood is the most universal, it can be used in serious situations when there is no time to determine the blood type of a patient in an emergency room.

McIntyre encourages donors to have a healthy breakfast before they arrive at an appointment and to stay hydrated. After completing a health questionnaire at the start of a donation, the donor will undergo a brief physical examination, including tests for iron levels and blood pressure. The actual donation takes about 10 minutes.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can visit redcrossblood.org or go to the Red Cross blood donor app to schedule an appointment.

