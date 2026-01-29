5 things to do in NEO: Lunar New Year, Fleetwood Mac tributes and more

Culture takes the holiday

The Year of the Horse is upon us, and festivities abound in Northeast Ohio Saturday. Free celebrations start at noon with the Kwan Family Lion Dance at the Solon Community Center. Or, enjoy an afternoon of music at the Cleveland Institute of Music. In North Olmsted, observe India’s Republic Day with food, live music and professional dance. This ticketed event marks India’s adoption of its Constitution in 1950.

The battle of Fleetwood Mac

Although “Rumours” say that these pillars of yacht rock will never “Tango in the Night” again, their music continues to “Play On” for new and old fans alike. This weekend as “Bare Trees” dot the winter landscape, tribute acts will be “Everywhere” in Northeast Ohio. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Tell Me Lies comes to the Akron Civic Theatre. The Fleetwood Mac Experience plays the House of Blues on Saturday at 7 p.m. Is it a “Mirage”? Only in your “Dreams.” Which group is better? It’s a “Mystery to Me.”

Back in ‘73

This week is the Cleveland premiere of Lloyd Suh's "The Heart Sellers" at Dobama Theatre. It's a comedic look at the unlikely meeting of two Asian immigrants on Thanksgiving, 1973. Starring Nova Gomez and Kat Shy, performances begin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with a “pay what you can” option on Sunday night.

A thirsty winter

Groundhog Day is almost upon us. If you're anticipating six more weeks of winter, you can drown your sorrows at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown on Saturday. The Rotary Club's 8th annual Beerfest runs 1-4 p.m., featuring live music, craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beer and even chocolate bars. A second session runs from 5-8 p.m.

The best of Cleveland music

If the Grammy Awards seem too distant, either literally and figuratively, check out the Cleveland Music Awards on Sunday. The Agora Theatre in Cleveland hosts the fourth annual ceremony honoring rock, reggae and more from Northeast Ohio – plus the people behind-the-scenes who bring sounds to the stage. Parking is free and doors open at 3 p.m.