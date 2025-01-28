Ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations around Northeast Ohio

It goes by many names in Asian culture, but Lunar New Year is upon us. The celebration officially lasts 15 days, starting Wednesday, this year ushering in the Year of the Snake.

In Cuyahoga County, revelers have several weeks to learn to prepare dumplings in Chagrin Falls, enjoy dance while dining in Solon or make paper snakes at the Cleveland Public Library. The festivities actually run through Feb. 26, closing with an event at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

In Summit County, Elaine Tso will be hosting the 4th annual Downtown Akron Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 15 at the Civic Theatre.

“Every year, this event has grown in scope,” she said. “It fosters an appreciation for this cultural activity that happens. I think it also engages folks within the community to carry on traditions and encourage their friends to learn more about this celebration.”

The Civic event starts at 3:30 p.m., with a fair in the lobby featuring arts and crafts and local vendors. The on-stage program includes dance, music and martial arts performances starting at 6 p.m. Tso credits educators at the National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM school and the University of Akron for establishing the event.

Lunar New Year follows the 12-year cycle of animals as explained by Chinese mythology. Depending on which version one believes, essentially there were 12 animals in a race or on a journey. The order in which they completed this task is now the order of their Zodiac symbols. It’s one of many traditions surrounding the holiday.

“Growing up, my family and I carried on the traditions that involve a lot of symbolism,” she said. “This is about gathering with family and being together to celebrate a new beginning, a fresh start to a new year.”

Many traditions involve food: Long noodles signify longevity, pot stickers represent a money bag and fish symbolize prosperity. Good fortune also comes with “golden” colored fruits, such as kumquats, and even new clothes in shades of red.

"There's also a tradition of, when you gift something to someone, you give it to them with both hands," she said. "It symbolizes that you're giving it to them wholeheartedly."