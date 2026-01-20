© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Northeast Ohio artists: Cleveland Museum of Art seeks work for Transformer Station show

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
CMA Transformer Station
Cleveland Museum of Art
This summer's "Lake Effect" show at the Transformer Station builds on three locally-focused shows last year, including one featuring art from CMA staff. This photo highlights a staff show in 2019.

Northeast Ohio artists can face a jury of curators for a chance to be part of an upcoming exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art's Transformer Station. "Lake Effect: Artists from Cleveland Now" runs July 9-November 22 and is open to anyone living or working in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage or Summit counties. Paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, textiles and ceramics created in the past five years are eligible.

The new show builds on the museum’s 2025 exhibitions spotlighting local artists. The first, “Love is Resistance,” focused on students, faculty and alumni of the Cleveland Institute of Art. In the summer, “CMA Artists at Work” featured work from museum staff. At the time, museum officials said they had shown staff work in the past and wanted to restart the tradition after a pandemic hiatus. In the fall, “FRONT Fellows Show” presented photography, sculpture, painting and other media from Amanda D. King, Charmaine Spencer, Erykah Townsend and Antwoine Washington.

The submission deadline for “Lake Effect” is April 24, and artists must be 18 or older. Three selected artists will receive grants of $1,000 each. Admission to the exhibit is free.

A century ago, the Transformer Station powered Cleveland street cars. In 2013, the Bidwell Foundation reopened it as an art space. The museum assumed ownership in 2023.
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
