5 things to do in NEO: 'Flora' in Barberton, steel drums in Akron and more

Verdant visuals

Surround yourself with plants and flowers at the “Flora” juried exhibition at White Rabbit Galleries in Downtown Barberton. The objective of the show is to break up the winter doldrums. Appreciate local artistry at this 4th annual show on view through Feb. 14.

Sounds of Trinidad

Imagine warmer weather as you soak in the sounds of the University of Akron Steel Drum Band. The ensemble dates back to 1980, founded by Dr. Larry Snider, and features more than 20 percussion majors. They’ll honor the art form’s history in Trinidad with their latest performance at the Akron Civic Theatre Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday with the symphony

Take the family to the Canton Symphony Orchestra Saturday afternoon for a show with broad appeal. Orchestral Kaleidoscope includes Brazilian beats, highland music, post-WWII impressions and more. Arrive early for a program discussion at 2 before the show starts at 2:30 at the Zimmerman Symphony Center.

Cool at the zoo

Embrace January with Winter Wonder Weekends at the Cleveland Zoo. Check out a koala chat or elephant bath. Then ride the carousel and make a seed craft with the kiddos. A heated shuttle connects you to different exhibits. Winter Wonder Weekends are Fridays through Sundays until March 8.

'Shakespeare in Hollywood'

Cozy up for laughs inside the historic Chagrin Valley Little Theatre for "Shakespeare in Hollywood." The play by Ken Ludwig takes place in the 1930s during the filming of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Inspired by real events, the production hits major snags. Enjoy the antics at a showing Friday through Feb. 8 in Chagrin Falls.