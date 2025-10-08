New report shows impact, struggles of Ohio's music venues

A new report shows that Ohio’s small music clubs are rocking – for the most part. The National Independent Venue Association’s The State of Live report released Wednesday shows Ohio’s 312 clubs had an economic impact of more than $3 billion last year.

Ohio’s impact is among the best states in the country.

However, 80% of Ohio's independent stages didn’t turn a profit in 2024. Sean Watterson, head of NIVA’s Ohio chapter and co-owner of the Happy Dog in Cleveland, saved area venues struggle due to several factors, including declining population.

“Increased costs - labor, rent, insurance, utilities- all of those things have gone up,” he said. “Alcohol consumption, across the board, has declined. And that's really what … made the whole business model possible.”

The report showed similarly grim numbers in neighboring states, with 81% of New York clubs losing money, compared to 72% in Pennsylvania and 78% in Illinois.

“When you look at the Northwest, those numbers are more positive,” he said. “They have expanding populations and younger populations, generally.”

Watterson expects Cuyahoga County-specific numbers to be released next month. He said he is also hopeful that Senate Bill 186 will pass in the Ohio Statehouse, creating a fund from venues’ liquor taxes that sends funding back to club operators. State Sen. Kent Smith (D-Euclid) proposed similar legislation last year. He said he’s continuing to gather bipartisan support for SB186.

“All of us in the General Assembly have a venue that would probably benefit from this type of legislation,” he said.

The report also found Ohio’s independent stages support more than 21,000 jobs and serve approximately 5 million people with live music. The report excluded large venues such as those operated by Live Nation.