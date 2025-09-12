WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 29 (L 461) Angela Hewitt, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter String Serenade in C, Op. 48 Moscow Soloists/Yuri Bashmet

Traditional Spiritual, My Lord, what a mornin' Seraphic Fire/Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire

Mortelmans, Lodewijk Morning Mood Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari

van Hoof, Jef Song, Nanoen in Huis Peter Gijsbertsen, t; Jozef de Beenhouwer, p

Dupont, Gabriel La maison dans les dunes Bo Ties, p

Leclair, Jean-Marie Two-Violin Sonata in B-Flat, Op 12/6 Greg Ewer & Adam LaMotte, v's

Roussel, Albert Bacchus et Ariane, Op 43 French National Orch/Georges Prêtre

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes

Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Schubert, Franz Violin Sonatina No. 3 in g, D 408 (Op. 137/3) Joseph Swensen, v; Jeffrey Kahane, p

Schubert, Franz Jagdlied, D 521 Ensemble, Graham Johnson, p

David, Ferdinand Introduction and Variations on a theme by Schubert, Op 8 Dieter Klöcker, cl; Slovak Radio Sym Orch/G. Schmalfuss

David, Félicien-César Nonetto in C London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble

Dupont, Gabriel Les heures dolentes Bo Ties, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Cadenza for Beethoven's Piano Concerto #4 in G, Op 58 Idil Biret, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.2 in B-Flat, Op.19 Melvyn Tan, forte-p; London Classical Players/Roger Norrington

Bernstein, Leonard Seven Anniversaries Michele Tozzetti, p

Copland, Aaron Letter from Home St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Copland, Aaron A Lincoln Portrait Barry Scott, nar; Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Bacon, Ernst Ford's Theatre: A Few Glimpses of Easter Week, 1865 Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Britten, Benjamin Holiday Diary, Op. 5 Stephen Hough, p

Britten, Benjamin Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a London Sym Orch/André Previn

Arensky, Anton Piano Trio #2 in f, Op 73 Beaux Arts Trio

Cui, Cesar Song, I Remember An Evening Olga Borodina, ms; Larissa Gergieva, p

Wagner, Richard Rienzi Lauritz Melchior, t; London Sym Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Wagner, Richard Rienzi Cleveland Orch/Franz Welser-Möst

Sgambati, Giovanni Cola di Rienzo incidental music Rome Sym/Francesco La Vecchia

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Orpheus and Eurydice Alessio Bax, p

Bax, Arnold Clarinet Sonata in B-Flat (1934) Michael Collins, cl; Ian Brown, p

Lutoslawski, Witold Dance Preludes (1955) Richard Stoltzman, cl; Warsaw Phil/Lawrence Leighton Smith

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:Praeludium in C, BuxWV 136.HERBERT HOWELLS:Master Tallis’s Testament.FLOR PEETERS:Toccata, Fugue & Hymn, Ave maris stella –Joseph Ripka (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) PD Archive (r. 8/9/17)

J. S. BACH:Trio in G, BWV 1027a –Robert Anderson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 4/13/80)

BACH (arr. Schwandt):Sheep may safely graze, BWV 208 –John Schwandt (2014 Murphy/Zion Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD) PD Archive (r. 4/18/15)

BACH (trans. Houlihan):Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 –Christopher Houlihan (1940 Aeolian-Skinner/Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) PD Archive (r. 8/13/14)

BACH: Sheep may safely graze

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise Thee, O God

Sacred choral and organ music of praise, focusing on the great Canticles of the Church, including the Te Deum, Jubilate Deo, Magnificat, and others.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus (1972)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 'After Rossini' (1987)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Mvts 1-2 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor

Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Charlotte Sohy: Danse mystique; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 11:46

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Belinda Sterling calling from Twin Lake, Michigan Music: 14:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1; Orli Shaham, piano Concert Record Date: 6/9/2015

Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11 Viano String Quartet; Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 16:21

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1; Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13

Mel Bonis: Legendary Women, Movement 2: Salome; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet; Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54; Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Women of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Daniel Singer, director

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 33, No. 2 in D

Franz Liszt: Excerpt of Dante Sonata

Franz Liszt: A Symphony to Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’

Franz Liszt: Excerpt of Piano Concerto No. 2, Andre Previn, conductor; Mischa Dichter, piano.

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

William Grant Still (1895-1978): Summerland for Violin and Piano

Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH

Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994): De Esquina a Esquina

Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH

Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966): Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C major, Op. 18, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951): Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto

Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH

Teddy Niedermaier: Arirang for Violin and Piano

dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH)

Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956): L'Epice d'Asie

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong:Oblivion, performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Linea Instrumentalis No. 6 (2017) — Todd Gaffke, alto sax (Neuma 2024) 3:14

Robert J. Brownlow: Tropospheric Gales — Todd Gaffke, alto sax (Neuma 2024) 4:31

James Wilding: Hlaba Igamo — Todd Gaffke, tenor sax; James Wilding, piano (Neuma 2024) 14:33

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Tenor Sax and Piano (2016) — Todd Gaffke, tenor sax; Helena Hyesoo Kim, piano (Neuma 2024) 10:36

Nikola Resanovich: The Ox and the Lark — James Umble, alto sax; Robert Fitzer, clarinet (CCG 11-09-04) 6:36

Katherine O’Connell: Wing for saxophone duo — Ryan Muncy, Kris Covlin, alto saxophones (CCG 11-09-04) 6:44

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights with Dylan C. Penningroth

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)