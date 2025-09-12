WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 29 (L 461) Angela Hewitt, p
Tchaikovsky, Peter String Serenade in C, Op. 48 Moscow Soloists/Yuri Bashmet
Traditional Spiritual, My Lord, what a mornin' Seraphic Fire/Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire
Mortelmans, Lodewijk Morning Mood Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari
van Hoof, Jef Song, Nanoen in Huis Peter Gijsbertsen, t; Jozef de Beenhouwer, p
Dupont, Gabriel La maison dans les dunes Bo Ties, p
Leclair, Jean-Marie Two-Violin Sonata in B-Flat, Op 12/6 Greg Ewer & Adam LaMotte, v's
Roussel, Albert Bacchus et Ariane, Op 43 French National Orch/Georges Prêtre
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes
Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Schubert, Franz Violin Sonatina No. 3 in g, D 408 (Op. 137/3) Joseph Swensen, v; Jeffrey Kahane, p
Schubert, Franz Jagdlied, D 521 Ensemble, Graham Johnson, p
David, Ferdinand Introduction and Variations on a theme by Schubert, Op 8 Dieter Klöcker, cl; Slovak Radio Sym Orch/G. Schmalfuss
David, Félicien-César Nonetto in C London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble
Dupont, Gabriel Les heures dolentes Bo Ties, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Brahms, Johannes Cadenza for Beethoven's Piano Concerto #4 in G, Op 58 Idil Biret, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.2 in B-Flat, Op.19 Melvyn Tan, forte-p; London Classical Players/Roger Norrington
Bernstein, Leonard Seven Anniversaries Michele Tozzetti, p
Copland, Aaron Letter from Home St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Copland, Aaron A Lincoln Portrait Barry Scott, nar; Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Bacon, Ernst Ford's Theatre: A Few Glimpses of Easter Week, 1865 Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Britten, Benjamin Holiday Diary, Op. 5 Stephen Hough, p
Britten, Benjamin Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a London Sym Orch/André Previn
Arensky, Anton Piano Trio #2 in f, Op 73 Beaux Arts Trio
Cui, Cesar Song, I Remember An Evening Olga Borodina, ms; Larissa Gergieva, p
Wagner, Richard Rienzi Lauritz Melchior, t; London Sym Orch/Sir John Barbirolli
Wagner, Richard Rienzi Cleveland Orch/Franz Welser-Möst
Sgambati, Giovanni Cola di Rienzo incidental music Rome Sym/Francesco La Vecchia
Gluck, Christoph Willibald Orpheus and Eurydice Alessio Bax, p
Bax, Arnold Clarinet Sonata in B-Flat (1934) Michael Collins, cl; Ian Brown, p
Lutoslawski, Witold Dance Preludes (1955) Richard Stoltzman, cl; Warsaw Phil/Lawrence Leighton Smith
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)
Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:Praeludium in C, BuxWV 136.HERBERT HOWELLS:Master Tallis’s Testament.FLOR PEETERS:Toccata, Fugue & Hymn, Ave maris stella –Joseph Ripka (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) PD Archive (r. 8/9/17)
J. S. BACH:Trio in G, BWV 1027a –Robert Anderson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 4/13/80)
BACH (arr. Schwandt):Sheep may safely graze, BWV 208 –John Schwandt (2014 Murphy/Zion Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD) PD Archive (r. 4/18/15)
BACH (trans. Houlihan):Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 –Christopher Houlihan (1940 Aeolian-Skinner/Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) PD Archive (r. 8/13/14)
BACH: Sheep may safely graze
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise Thee, O God
Sacred choral and organ music of praise, focusing on the great Canticles of the Church, including the Te Deum, Jubilate Deo, Magnificat, and others.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)
Francis Poulenc: Villageoises (1933)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus (1972)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 'After Rossini' (1987)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Mvts 1-2 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor
Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26
Charlotte Sohy: Danse mystique; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor
BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 11:46
Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Belinda Sterling calling from Twin Lake, Michigan Music: 14:50
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1; Orli Shaham, piano Concert Record Date: 6/9/2015
Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16
Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11 Viano String Quartet; Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 16:21
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1; Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13
Mel Bonis: Legendary Women, Movement 2: Salome; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41
Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet; Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54; Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07
14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Women of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Daniel Singer, director
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 33, No. 2 in D
Franz Liszt: Excerpt of Dante Sonata
Franz Liszt: A Symphony to Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’
Franz Liszt: Excerpt of Piano Concerto No. 2, Andre Previn, conductor; Mischa Dichter, piano.
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
William Grant Still (1895-1978): Summerland for Violin and Piano
Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH
Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994): De Esquina a Esquina
Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH
Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966): Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C major, Op. 18, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951): Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto
Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH
Teddy Niedermaier: Arirang for Violin and Piano
dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH)
Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956): L'Epice d'Asie
Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong:Oblivion, performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
James Wilding: Linea Instrumentalis No. 6 (2017) — Todd Gaffke, alto sax (Neuma 2024) 3:14
Robert J. Brownlow: Tropospheric Gales — Todd Gaffke, alto sax (Neuma 2024) 4:31
James Wilding: Hlaba Igamo — Todd Gaffke, tenor sax; James Wilding, piano (Neuma 2024) 14:33
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Tenor Sax and Piano (2016) — Todd Gaffke, tenor sax; Helena Hyesoo Kim, piano (Neuma 2024) 10:36
Nikola Resanovich: The Ox and the Lark — James Umble, alto sax; Robert Fitzer, clarinet (CCG 11-09-04) 6:36
Katherine O’Connell: Wing for saxophone duo — Ryan Muncy, Kris Covlin, alto saxophones (CCG 11-09-04) 6:44
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights with Dylan C. Penningroth
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)