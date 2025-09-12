© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:45 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Satie, Erik           The Dreamy Fish (Le poisson rêveur)      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p             
Assad, Clarice   Dreamscapes    New Century Chamber Orch/Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg      
Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Nouvelles suite de pièces de clavecin (1728)        Sergio, Odair Assad, g's         
Schumann, Robert          Violin Concerto in d         Thomas Zehetmair, v; Paris Chamber Orch 
Wolf, Hugo         Italienisches Liederbuch Mark Stone, br; Sholto Kynoch, p              
Grieg, Edvard    Peer Gynt Suite No. 1,  Op. 46    San Francisco Sym Orch/Herbert Blomstedt       
Kabalevsky, Dmitri          The Comedians, Op 26  National Phil/Leonard Slatkin             
Svendsen, Johan             Symphony #2 in B-Flat, Op 15    Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen        
Grieg, Edvard    Peer Gynt,  Op. 23          London Sym Orch/Per Dreier     
Wagner, Richard              Die Walküre       Berlin Phil/Klaus Tennstedt        
Debussy, Claude              Sonata (#1) in d for Cello and Piano         Gary Hoffman, vc; David Golub, p  
Debussy, Claude              Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans      Cambridge Singers/John Rutter       
Wagner, Richard              Tannhäuser        Met Orch              
Debussy, Claude              Violin Sonata (#3) in g    Bomsori Kim, v; Rafal Blechacz, p        
Dupont, Gabriel Feuillets d'album              Bo Ties, p        

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Tchaikovsky, Peter          The Snow Maiden, Op. 12 (Incidental Music to Ostrovsky's Play)     Philharmonia a? Vent  
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai            The Snow Maiden            Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos    
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nikolai            Sadko   Gil Shaham, v; Akira Eguchi, p   
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai            Le coq d'or (1906-7)        Kennedy, v; John Lenehan, p        
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai            The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900)        New York Stadium Sym Orch/Raymond Paige        
Haydn, Franz Joseph     Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat          Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati  
Balakirev, Mily   Music for King Lear         USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov            
Berlioz, Hector   Overture, Le Roi Lear, Op. 4        San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi              
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Clavier Partita (French Overture) in b minor, BWV 831        Piotr Anderszewski, p    
Ravel, Maurice  L'Eventail de Jeanne       London Sym/Claudio Abbado     
Catalani, Alfredo              Scherzo               Rome Sym Orch/Francesco La Vecchia            
Strauss, Richard              Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Op. 28 Philadelphia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch      
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Violin Sonata in e, K. 304              Dmitry Sitkovetsky, v; Antonio Pappano, p              
Haydn, Franz Joseph     Violin and Clavier Concerto in F, H XVIII:6            Davidovich, p; Hudecek, v; Prague Chamber Orch/Sitkovetsky                   
Scriabin, Alexander         Two Mazurkas, Op 40    Bella Davidovich, p        

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel
Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata
Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano
Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz N/A

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Mvts 1-2 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor
Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Charlotte Sohy: Danse mystique; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor
BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 11:46

Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Belinda Sterling calling from Twin Lake, Michigan Music: 14:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1; Orli Shaham, piano Concert Record Date: 6/9/2015
Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11 Viano String Quartet; Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 16:21

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1; Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13

Mel Bonis: Legendary Women, Movement 2: Salome; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet; Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54; Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718)
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)
Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
William Grant Still (1895-1978): Summerland for Violin and Piano

Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH
Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994): De Esquina a Esquina

Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH
Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966): Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C major, Op. 18, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951): Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto

Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH
Teddy Niedermaier: Arirang for Violin and Piano

dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH)
Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956): L'Epice d'Asie

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong:Oblivion, performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Berlin Philharmonic, Kirill Petrenko, conductor (recorded 11/18/2024)  
Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5  
Leonard Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Emanuel Ax, piano (recorded 2/2/2025) 
Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione--Vienna Philharmonic, Riccardo Muti, conductor (recorded 3/25/2025) 
William Walton: Symphony No. 1 (Excerpt)--London Symphony Orchestra, Antonio Pappano, conductor (recorded 3/6/2025) 

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Liebesbotschaft' (1839)
He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)
Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)
Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom                Songs by Gershwin
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Together Forever/I DoI I Do!            Mary Martin, Robert Preston           I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast
John Kander-William and James Goldman          Anything for You      Larry Kert, Rita Gardner          AFamily Affair -- Original B'way Cast
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       Mr. Snow (Reprise)            Audra McDonlald, Eddie Korbich                 Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival
Stephen Sondheim        Getting Married Today   Beth Howland, Steve Elmore               Company -- Original B'way Cast
A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       My Mother's Wedding Day            Susan Johnson                  Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast
John Kander-Fred Ebb  Married Jack Gilford, Lotte Lenya                              Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast
A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Get Me to the Church on Time    Stanley Holloway                       My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       The Wedding    Orchestra                           Cinderella -- 1957 TV Cast
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       Wedding Parade            Orchestra                         Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       Processional     Orchestra and Chorus                      The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast
Danny Elfman   The Wedding Song       Chorus             Warner Bros.    49475-2            The Corpse Bride -- Film Soundtrack
Cole Porter       If Ever Married I'm         Blossom Dearie                Ben Bagley's Unpublished Cole Porter Vol.II
Brel-Mort Shuman-Eric Blau       Bachelor's Dance            Shawn Elliot                        Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast
Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Just Wait          Davis Gaines                      Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast
Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim    One Hand, One Heart    Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence                       West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim        Marry Me a Little           Boyd Gaines                Company -- 1995 Revival
00:46:27           00:04:48           Stephen Sondheim        Being Alive       Dean Jones                       Company -- Original B'way Cast
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell                    Gershwin Fantasy
Johnny Mercer-Gene De Paul    Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp  Stubby Kaye                   Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in d 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bruce Liu, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor

ORTIZ: Antrópolis
TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major MUSSORGSKY (orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition
MOZART: Symphony No. 25 (Philharmonia Orchestra; Emmanuel Krivine, cond. – Denon 6103)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Matthew Salvaggio cond. Concert of 06-07-25 Broadcast 09-10-25
Malek Jandali: Phoenix in Exile (2014)
Carlos Simon: This Land (2019)
Ruth Gipps: Horn Concerto Op 58 (1968)
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (1893)

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
