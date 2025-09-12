WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Satie, Erik The Dreamy Fish (Le poisson rêveur) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Assad, Clarice Dreamscapes New Century Chamber Orch/Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Nouvelles suite de pièces de clavecin (1728) Sergio, Odair Assad, g's

Schumann, Robert Violin Concerto in d Thomas Zehetmair, v; Paris Chamber Orch

Wolf, Hugo Italienisches Liederbuch Mark Stone, br; Sholto Kynoch, p

Grieg, Edvard Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46 San Francisco Sym Orch/Herbert Blomstedt

Kabalevsky, Dmitri The Comedians, Op 26 National Phil/Leonard Slatkin

Svendsen, Johan Symphony #2 in B-Flat, Op 15 Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen

Grieg, Edvard Peer Gynt, Op. 23 London Sym Orch/Per Dreier

Wagner, Richard Die Walküre Berlin Phil/Klaus Tennstedt

Debussy, Claude Sonata (#1) in d for Cello and Piano Gary Hoffman, vc; David Golub, p

Debussy, Claude Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orléans Cambridge Singers/John Rutter

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Met Orch

Debussy, Claude Violin Sonata (#3) in g Bomsori Kim, v; Rafal Blechacz, p

Dupont, Gabriel Feuillets d'album Bo Ties, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Tchaikovsky, Peter The Snow Maiden, Op. 12 (Incidental Music to Ostrovsky's Play) Philharmonia a? Vent

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Snow Maiden Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nikolai Sadko Gil Shaham, v; Akira Eguchi, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Le coq d'or (1906-7) Kennedy, v; John Lenehan, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900) New York Stadium Sym Orch/Raymond Paige

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Balakirev, Mily Music for King Lear USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Berlioz, Hector Overture, Le Roi Lear, Op. 4 San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi

Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Partita (French Overture) in b minor, BWV 831 Piotr Anderszewski, p

Ravel, Maurice L'Eventail de Jeanne London Sym/Claudio Abbado

Catalani, Alfredo Scherzo Rome Sym Orch/Francesco La Vecchia

Strauss, Richard Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Op. 28 Philadelphia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata in e, K. 304 Dmitry Sitkovetsky, v; Antonio Pappano, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Violin and Clavier Concerto in F, H XVIII:6 Davidovich, p; Hudecek, v; Prague Chamber Orch/Sitkovetsky

Scriabin, Alexander Two Mazurkas, Op 40 Bella Davidovich, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel

Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata

Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano

Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz N/A

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Mvts 1-2 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor

Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Charlotte Sohy: Danse mystique; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor

BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 11:46

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Belinda Sterling calling from Twin Lake, Michigan Music: 14:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1; Orli Shaham, piano Concert Record Date: 6/9/2015

Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11 Viano String Quartet; Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 16:21

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F major, Op. 15 No. 1; Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Frederic Chopin: Nocturnes Linn Records 565 Music: 4:13

Mel Bonis: Legendary Women, Movement 2: Salome; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:41

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet; Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54; Ingrid Fliter, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 32:07

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718)

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Anthony Dorsey, 17, Violin, from Cincinnati, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

William Grant Still (1895-1978): Summerland for Violin and Piano

Beckett Ceron, 14, Guitar, from Cincinnati, OH

Carlos Bedoya (b. 1994): De Esquina a Esquina

Sonya Moomaw, 12, Cello, from Cincinnati, OH

Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966): Requiebros for Violoncello and Piano

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C major, Op. 18, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Pataranon Boontagarnon, 17, Piano, from Hilliard, OH (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951): Sonata-Tale, Op. 25, No.1 - II. Andantino con moto

Christy Kim, 17, Violin, from Mason, OH

Teddy Niedermaier: Arirang for Violin and Piano

dc^2 Trio (bassoonist Connor Chaffin, 16 from Columbus, OH; flautist Charlie Cheng, 14 from Columbus, OH; and bassist Daniel Huang, 17 from Powell, OH)

Shin-Itchiro Yokoyama (b. 1956): L'Epice d'Asie

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) , arr. Stephanie Price-Wong:Oblivion, performed by the dc^2 Trio and Peter Dugan

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Berlin Philharmonic, Kirill Petrenko, conductor (recorded 11/18/2024)

Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata--Anthony McGill, clarinet; Emanuel Ax, piano (recorded 2/2/2025)

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione--Vienna Philharmonic, Riccardo Muti, conductor (recorded 3/25/2025)

William Walton: Symphony No. 1 (Excerpt)--London Symphony Orchestra, Antonio Pappano, conductor (recorded 3/6/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Liebesbotschaft' (1839)

He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)

Clara Schumann: Piano Sonata in g (1842)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Together Forever/I DoI I Do! Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast

John Kander-William and James Goldman Anything for You Larry Kert, Rita Gardner AFamily Affair -- Original B'way Cast

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow (Reprise) Audra McDonlald, Eddie Korbich Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival

Stephen Sondheim Getting Married Today Beth Howland, Steve Elmore Company -- Original B'way Cast

A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe My Mother's Wedding Day Susan Johnson Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb Married Jack Gilford, Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Get Me to the Church on Time Stanley Holloway My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Wedding Orchestra Cinderella -- 1957 TV Cast

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Wedding Parade Orchestra Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Processional Orchestra and Chorus The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast

Danny Elfman The Wedding Song Chorus Warner Bros. 49475-2 The Corpse Bride -- Film Soundtrack

Cole Porter If Ever Married I'm Blossom Dearie Ben Bagley's Unpublished Cole Porter Vol.II

Brel-Mort Shuman-Eric Blau Bachelor's Dance Shawn Elliot Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast

Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Just Wait Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast

Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim One Hand, One Heart Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Marry Me a Little Boyd Gaines Company -- 1995 Revival

00:46:27 00:04:48 Stephen Sondheim Being Alive Dean Jones Company -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Johnny Mercer-Gene De Paul Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp Stubby Kaye Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in d 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bruce Liu, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra; Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor

ORTIZ: Antrópolis

TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major MUSSORGSKY (orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

MOZART: Symphony No. 25 (Philharmonia Orchestra; Emmanuel Krivine, cond. – Denon 6103)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Matthew Salvaggio cond. Concert of 06-07-25 Broadcast 09-10-25

Malek Jandali: Phoenix in Exile (2014)

Carlos Simon: This Land (2019)

Ruth Gipps: Horn Concerto Op 58 (1968)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (1893)

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA