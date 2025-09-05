WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Ponce, Manuel Legende Jorge Federico Osorio, p Mexican Piano Music by Manuel M Ponce * Jorge Federico Osorio 5:38
Moncayo, José Pablo Huapango (1940) Mexican City Orch/Enrique Bátiz Musica Mexicana Volume 3 7:59
Mexican Trad Malagueña Salerosa Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Dances -- Aquarelle Guitar Quartet 3:55
Chadwick, George Whitefield Suite symphonique Czech State Phil/José Serebrier Chadwick: Aphrodite, Suite Symphonique, Elegy 36:10:00
MacDowell, Edward Two Songs, Op 34 Stephen Tharp, t; James Barbagallo, p MACDOWELL: Songs (Complete) 1:46
Rodrigo, Joaquín Tres evocaciones (Homenaje a Joaquin Turina) Artur Pizarro, p Rodrigo Piano Music Vol 2 5:04
Turina, Joaquin Sextet, Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio Turina * Chamber Music for Strings and Piano * Lincoln Trio 13:02
Batchelor, Chris Andalusian Suite (after Spanish Folk Music) London Brass Viva Espana 8:13
Lecuona, Ernesto Andalucía, Suite Espagnole Thomas Tirino, p
Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Concerto No. 2 in d, Op. 40 Jan Lisiecki, p; Orpheus Chamber Orch
Hessen, Moritz Landgraf von Canzona Brass Ensemble/Ludwig Güttler
Suppé, Franz von Gervinus, der Narr vom Untersburg Slovak State Phil/Christian Pollak
Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in E-Flat, Op. 33, No. 2, Joke Salomon String Quartet Hyperion
Bernstein, Leonard Fancy Free Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler
Bernstein, Leonard Piano Sonata Michele Tozzetti, p
Diamond, David Rounds Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Gerard Schwarz
Bernstein, Leonard Four Anniversaries Michele Tozzetti, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Thomas Hampson, br; Munich Radio Orch/Fabio Luisi
Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, Op. 74 Benny Goodman, cl; Chicago Sym Orch/Jean Martinon
Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations in C on Mozart's La ci darem la mano, WoO 28 Benny Goodman, cl; Nadia Reisenberg, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Leslie Howard, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Variations on Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman, K. 265 Lang Lang, p
Späth, Andreas Introduction and Variations Dieter Klöcker, cl; Slovak Radio Sym Orch/G. Schmalfuss
Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Piers Lane, p
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) Philharmonia Orch/Aram Khachaturian
Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Berceuse John Arpin, p
Gershwin, George Lullaby (1919) Amherst Saxophone Quartet
Tchaikovsky, Peter Symphony No. 2 in c minor, Op. 17, Little Russian Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons
SHTOHARENKO, Andrij Etude Tableau No. 3 Juliana Osinchuk, p
Gounod, Charles Mors et Vita (Cantata) Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson
Parry, Hubert From Death to Life (Mors et vitae) (1914) London Phil/Mathias Bamert Chandos
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Muza Rubackyte, p; Shanghai String Quartet
Shostakovich, Dmitri Fugue No. 9 in E Muza Rubackyte, p
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)
Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.113 'Herr Jesu Christ, du höchstes Gut' (1724)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:Praeludium in C, BuxWV 136.HERBERT HOWELLS:Master Tallis’s Testament.FLOR PEETERS:Toccata, Fugue & Hymn, Ave maris stella –Joseph Ripka (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) PD Archive (r. 8/9/17)
J. S. BACH:Trio in G, BWV 1027a –Robert Anderson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 4/13/80)
BACH (arr. Schwandt):Sheep may safely graze, BWV 208 –John Schwandt (2014 Murphy/Zion Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD) PD Archive (r. 4/18/15)
BACH (trans. Houlihan):Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 –Christopher Houlihan (1940 Aeolian-Skinner/Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) PD Archive (r. 8/13/14)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Back to School
On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music from a variety of scholastic and collegiate musicians.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)
Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut (1695)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Michael Torke: Green (1986)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor
Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky
DG 435781
Music: 4:29
Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI
Music: 13:40
Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA
Music: 10:40
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor
Album: Stravinsky, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox
Music: 8:20
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo!
Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Music: 18:50
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts
Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano
Album: The Music of America: John Williams Sony 770363
Music: 4:30
John Williams: Concerto for Trumpet
Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Music: 21:18
Giovanni Valentini: Sonata a 4 in C Major Tempesta di Mare Arch Street Meeting House, Center City, Philadelphia, PA
Music: 4:16
Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto
Lia Suk, flute; Nadia Para, oboe; Adam Kolers, clarinet; Adrian Wittmer, bassoon; Eva Gomez, french horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Music: 16:32
14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Juraj Valcuha, conductor; Alexi Kenney, violin
Nico Muhly: Bright Idea
Samuel Barber: Violin concerto
GF Handel: Excerpt from “He Shall Feed His Flock” from “Messiah” Louise Homer, contralto
Samuel Barber: Excerpt from “Dover Beach” Samuel Barber, Baritone; Curtis String Quartet
Samuel Barber: Excerpt from Adagio for Strings, Lorin Maazel, conductor
Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra
Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert Op.154 for Harp and Strings; Gretchen van Hoesen, harp; Dylan Naroff, violin; Louis Lev, violin; Laura Fuller; viola; Alexandra Lee, Cello
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Maria Telesheva, 16, Accordion, from Eugene, OR (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Prelude and Fugue No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:10)
Tico-Tico no fubá by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935)(2:11)
Gabriel Irazabal, 18, Cello, from San Jose, CA
Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)(2:29)
Trent Park, 17, Guitar, from San Francisco, CA
Variations on a Theme by Scriabin by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986) (6:05)
Excerpt French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 – II. Courante by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Aves Trio (Huisun Hong, 18, Cello, from Pleasanton, CA; Euisun Hong, 16, Violin, from Pleasanton, CA; and Jacob Rockower, 16, Piano, from Palo Alto, CA)
Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 - IV. Finale. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (7:59)
Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet (Andrew Diaz, 16, Soprano Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Joshua Furtek, 18, Alto Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Gabriel Garnier, 16, Tenor Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; and Noah Vu, 16, Baritone Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX)
The Dromer by Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet, trans. Will Pyle(2:48)
Excerpt from Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), performed by Tiffany Poon, piano
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Jules Massenet: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1903)
20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC
Franz Schubert: Octet (1824)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land — Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45
William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello) — Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45
Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16
Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light — Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
The Last Sweet Bite: Stories and Recipes of Culinary Heritage Lost and Found, Michael Shaikh
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)