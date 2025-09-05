WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ponce, Manuel Legende Jorge Federico Osorio, p Mexican Piano Music by Manuel M Ponce * Jorge Federico Osorio 5:38

Moncayo, José Pablo Huapango (1940) Mexican City Orch/Enrique Bátiz Musica Mexicana Volume 3 7:59

Mexican Trad Malagueña Salerosa Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Dances -- Aquarelle Guitar Quartet 3:55

Chadwick, George Whitefield Suite symphonique Czech State Phil/José Serebrier Chadwick: Aphrodite, Suite Symphonique, Elegy 36:10:00

MacDowell, Edward Two Songs, Op 34 Stephen Tharp, t; James Barbagallo, p MACDOWELL: Songs (Complete) 1:46

Rodrigo, Joaquín Tres evocaciones (Homenaje a Joaquin Turina) Artur Pizarro, p Rodrigo Piano Music Vol 2 5:04

Turina, Joaquin Sextet, Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio Turina * Chamber Music for Strings and Piano * Lincoln Trio 13:02

Batchelor, Chris Andalusian Suite (after Spanish Folk Music) London Brass Viva Espana 8:13

Lecuona, Ernesto Andalucía, Suite Espagnole Thomas Tirino, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Concerto No. 2 in d, Op. 40 Jan Lisiecki, p; Orpheus Chamber Orch

Hessen, Moritz Landgraf von Canzona Brass Ensemble/Ludwig Güttler

Suppé, Franz von Gervinus, der Narr vom Untersburg Slovak State Phil/Christian Pollak

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in E-Flat, Op. 33, No. 2, Joke Salomon String Quartet Hyperion

Bernstein, Leonard Fancy Free Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Bernstein, Leonard Piano Sonata Michele Tozzetti, p

Diamond, David Rounds Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Bernstein, Leonard Four Anniversaries Michele Tozzetti, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Thomas Hampson, br; Munich Radio Orch/Fabio Luisi

Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, Op. 74 Benny Goodman, cl; Chicago Sym Orch/Jean Martinon

Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations in C on Mozart's La ci darem la mano, WoO 28 Benny Goodman, cl; Nadia Reisenberg, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Leslie Howard, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Variations on Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman, K. 265 Lang Lang, p

Späth, Andreas Introduction and Variations Dieter Klöcker, cl; Slovak Radio Sym Orch/G. Schmalfuss

Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Piers Lane, p

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) Philharmonia Orch/Aram Khachaturian

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Berceuse John Arpin, p

Gershwin, George Lullaby (1919) Amherst Saxophone Quartet

Tchaikovsky, Peter Symphony No. 2 in c minor, Op. 17, Little Russian Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons

SHTOHARENKO, Andrij Etude Tableau No. 3 Juliana Osinchuk, p

Gounod, Charles Mors et Vita (Cantata) Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Parry, Hubert From Death to Life (Mors et vitae) (1914) London Phil/Mathias Bamert Chandos

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto no.4 in G, Op.58 Muza Rubackyte, p; Shanghai String Quartet

Shostakovich, Dmitri Fugue No. 9 in E Muza Rubackyte, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.113 'Herr Jesu Christ, du höchstes Gut' (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE:Praeludium in C, BuxWV 136.HERBERT HOWELLS:Master Tallis’s Testament.FLOR PEETERS:Toccata, Fugue & Hymn, Ave maris stella –Joseph Ripka (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) PD Archive (r. 8/9/17)

J. S. BACH:Trio in G, BWV 1027a –Robert Anderson (1979 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 4/13/80)

BACH (arr. Schwandt):Sheep may safely graze, BWV 208 –John Schwandt (2014 Murphy/Zion Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD) PD Archive (r. 4/18/15)

BACH (trans. Houlihan):Italian Concerto in F, BWV 971 –Christopher Houlihan (1940 Aeolian-Skinner/Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) PD Archive (r. 8/13/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Back to School

On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music from a variety of scholastic and collegiate musicians.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)

Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut (1695)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Michael Torke: Green (1986)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky

DG 435781

Music: 4:29

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Music: 13:40

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA

Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor

Album: Stravinsky, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox

Music: 8:20

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo!

Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Music: 18:50

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano

Album: The Music of America: John Williams Sony 770363

Music: 4:30

John Williams: Concerto for Trumpet

Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Music: 21:18

Giovanni Valentini: Sonata a 4 in C Major Tempesta di Mare Arch Street Meeting House, Center City, Philadelphia, PA

Music: 4:16

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto

Lia Suk, flute; Nadia Para, oboe; Adam Kolers, clarinet; Adrian Wittmer, bassoon; Eva Gomez, french horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Music: 16:32

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Juraj Valcuha, conductor; Alexi Kenney, violin

Nico Muhly: Bright Idea

Samuel Barber: Violin concerto

GF Handel: Excerpt from “He Shall Feed His Flock” from “Messiah” Louise Homer, contralto

Samuel Barber: Excerpt from “Dover Beach” Samuel Barber, Baritone; Curtis String Quartet

Samuel Barber: Excerpt from Adagio for Strings, Lorin Maazel, conductor

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert Op.154 for Harp and Strings; Gretchen van Hoesen, harp; Dylan Naroff, violin; Louis Lev, violin; Laura Fuller; viola; Alexandra Lee, Cello

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Maria Telesheva, 16, Accordion, from Eugene, OR (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Prelude and Fugue No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:10)

Tico-Tico no fubá by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935)(2:11)

Gabriel Irazabal, 18, Cello, from San Jose, CA

Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)(2:29)

Trent Park, 17, Guitar, from San Francisco, CA

Variations on a Theme by Scriabin by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986) (6:05)

Excerpt French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 – II. Courante by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Aves Trio (Huisun Hong, 18, Cello, from Pleasanton, CA; Euisun Hong, 16, Violin, from Pleasanton, CA; and Jacob Rockower, 16, Piano, from Palo Alto, CA)

Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 - IV. Finale. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (7:59)

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet (Andrew Diaz, 16, Soprano Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Joshua Furtek, 18, Alto Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Gabriel Garnier, 16, Tenor Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; and Noah Vu, 16, Baritone Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX)

The Dromer by Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet, trans. Will Pyle(2:48)

Excerpt from Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), performed by Tiffany Poon, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Jules Massenet: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1903)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Franz Schubert: Octet (1824)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land — Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello) — Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A — Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light — Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

The Last Sweet Bite: Stories and Recipes of Culinary Heritage Lost and Found, Michael Shaikh

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)