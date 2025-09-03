© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2025

Published September 3, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
0:00:00 Nicolai, Otto       The Merry Wives of Windsor       Fritz Wunderlich, t; Bavarian State Orch/Robert Heger          EMI/Ang              CDC7-47685-2  n/a         5:01 
0:05:01 Vaughan Williams, Ralph              The Lark Ascending (1914, rev 1920)      Gwen Hoebig, v; Winnipeg Sym Orch/Bramwell Tovey  Radio Canada Int'l           SMCD-5176       n/a               15:18 
0:21:50 Smith, Alice Mary            Symphony in c   London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley               Chandos              CHAN-10283      Alice Mary Smith              32:33:00 
0:54:23 Morley, Thomas Madrigal, Now Is the Month of Maying     King's Singers   EMI        CD-EMX-2129           English & Italian Madrigals * The King's Singers  1:52 
1:00:00 Scheidt, Samuel               Canzona a 10    Philip Jones Brass Ensemble      London               425727-2             Baroque Brass  5:39 
1:05:39 Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas  Symphony #4 in E           Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski     Nimbus NI-5184/5 (2)     Mehul: Complete Symphonies    25:44:00 
1:32:59 Moeran, Ernest John      Serenade in G   Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox             EMI               CDC7-49912-2  n/a         14:22 
1:47:21 Warlock, Peter   Serenade for Strings      Nash Ensemble/Martyn Brabbins               Hyperion             CDA-66938         Warlock: The Curlew, Capriol, Serenade, Songs               7:43 
1:55:04 Warlock, Peter   Yarmouth Fair    Owen Brannigan, b; Ernest Lush, p          EMI               CDM5-65101-2  n/a         1:40 
2:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Rinaldo Melville, r; Harris, l; Jackson, bn; Medicky, hc; Morton, viga       Pipstrelle Music PIP-1110             n/a         5:46 
2:05:46 Grieg, Edvard    String Quartet in F           Oslo Camerata/Stephan Barratt-Due               Naxos   8.572441             GRIEG, E.: String Quartets (arr. for string orchestra) / NORDHEIM, A.: Rendezvous (Oslo Camerata, Barratt-Due)          19:29 
2:25:15 Grondahl, Agathe Backer             Fantasy Pieces, Op 39   Natalia Strelchenko, p               Arena    AR-07015            Agathe Backer-Grondahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. IV               1:43 
2:26:58 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049               Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell    Avie       AV-2207 (2)        Bach * Brandenburg Concertos -- Harpsichord & Violin Concertos * Apollo's Fire * Sorrell          15:24 
2:42:22 Stravinsky, Igor Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in E-Flat         Orch of St Luke's/Robert Craft      Musicmasters    67113-2               Stravinsky: The Composer, Vol. 7             13:08 
2:55:30 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach               Joseph Payne, hc            Hänssler Classic              CD-92.137 (2)    Klavierbüchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann       1:34 

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
3:00:00 Dvorák, Antonín Polonaise in E-Flat, B 100            Detroit Sym Orch/Antal Dorati               London  414370-2             Czech Suite • Suite Tchèchque • Tschechische Suite / Prague Waltzes • Valses De Prague • Prager Walzer        5:25 
3:05:25 Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet Movement in F, B 120       Panocha String Quartet               Supraphon          SU-3391-2131   Dvorak: Miniatures          9:16 
3:14:41 Schubert, Franz Quartettsatz, D 103         Juilliard String Quartet    CBS       MP-39553               Miniatures           7:45 
3:22:26 Chopin, Frédéric              Preludes, Op. 28              C Thomas, WE Schmidt, J Han & F Helmerson, vc's DG         4858451              The Chopin Project: Trilogy         1:34 
3:24:00 Liszt, Franz         Piano Sonata in b            Vladimir Feltsman, p       CBS       MK-44925               Liszt: Sonata in B Minor, Tre Sonetti Del Petrarci 30:50:00 
3:54:50 Orr, Buxton         Celtic Suite         Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson             ASV               CDWHL-2123    The Land Of The Mountain And The Flood: Scottish Orchestral Music               1:52 
4:00:00 Delius, Frederick             Fennimore and Gerda (1909-10) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar         Chandos              CHAN-8372        Delius   5:28 
4:05:28 Puccini, Giacomo             Suor Angelica    Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan   DG               4777163              Opera Intermezzi * Berliner Philharmoniker * Karajan        4:37 
4:10:05 Massenet, Jules               Thaïs    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz     EMI/Ang              CDC7-49276-2  Meditation From Thais   7:26 
4:17:31 Barber, Samuel Vanessa, Op. 32              Orch/Thomas Schippers Sony      MHK-62837               Samuel Barber/ Thomas Schippers          4:05 
4:21:36 Kodály, Zoltán    Háry János Suite, Op. 35a           Baltimore Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona        MMG     MCD-10015        Sergiu Comissiona Kodaly Alfven Enescu               4:37 
4:26:13 Mascagni, Pietro              Cavalleria rusticana        Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons               EMI/Ang              CDC5-56576-2  World Encores   3:21 
4:31:14 Enescu, George               Piano Suite No. 2, Op. 10             Luiza Borac, p    Avie       AV-0013      George Enescu: The Three Piano Suites               22:21 
4:53:35 Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Les Indes Galantes         Chapelle Royale Orch/Philippe Herreweghe       Harmonia Mundi               HM-1130             Les Indes Galantes - Suites D'Orchestre        1:37 
5:00:00 Gassmann, Johann Florian          Filosofia ed amore           Eclipse Chamber Orch/Sylvia Alimena       Naxos   8.570421             Gassmann Overtures     5:51 
5:05:51 Krommer, Franz               Clarinet Concerto in F, Op 52      Sarah Francis, ob; London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley  Helios   CDH-55080        Oboe Concertos               19:52 
5:27:16 Debussy, Claude              Cakewalk Suite Mary Elizabeth Bowden, tr; Kassia Ensemble               Summit DCD-743             Rëverie 10:21 
5:37:37 Gottschalk, Arthur           Cakewalk            Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel               Telarc   CD-80144           American Jubilee             9:16 
5:46:53 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau             The Union           Alan Feinberg, p               Argo               436121-2             The American Virtuoso   7:55 
5:54:48 White, Charles   Carry Me Back to Old Virginny's Shore    Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell        Mercury               SRI2-77011 (2) The Civil War- Its Music and Its Sound             1:48 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon (1953)
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders (1903)
Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 9 'I went to Tororó' (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)
Stephen Foster: Nelly Was a Lady (1849)
Arvo Pärt: Fratres for Strings & Percussion (1992)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)
Emilio Pujol: Tristango en Vos (1985)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)
Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)
Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)
Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)
Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1803)
Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)
Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)
Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Mikis Theodorakis: Zorba the Greek: Theme (1964)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)
Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)
Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)
Antonio Salieri: The Mistress of the Inn: Overture (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)
Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)
Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Felicia Moore, soprano; Renée Tatum, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Culver, tenor; Donnie Ray Albert, bass-baritone; Akron Symphony Chorus, University of Akron Concert Choir
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem
 

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)
Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)
Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu (1736)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
