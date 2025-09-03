WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Nicolai, Otto The Merry Wives of Windsor Fritz Wunderlich, t; Bavarian State Orch/Robert Heger EMI/Ang CDC7-47685-2 n/a 5:01

0:05:01 Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Lark Ascending (1914, rev 1920) Gwen Hoebig, v; Winnipeg Sym Orch/Bramwell Tovey Radio Canada Int'l SMCD-5176 n/a 15:18

0:21:50 Smith, Alice Mary Symphony in c London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley Chandos CHAN-10283 Alice Mary Smith 32:33:00

0:54:23 Morley, Thomas Madrigal, Now Is the Month of Maying King's Singers EMI CD-EMX-2129 English & Italian Madrigals * The King's Singers 1:52

1:00:00 Scheidt, Samuel Canzona a 10 Philip Jones Brass Ensemble London 425727-2 Baroque Brass 5:39

1:05:39 Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #4 in E Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski Nimbus NI-5184/5 (2) Mehul: Complete Symphonies 25:44:00

1:32:59 Moeran, Ernest John Serenade in G Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox EMI CDC7-49912-2 n/a 14:22

1:47:21 Warlock, Peter Serenade for Strings Nash Ensemble/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-66938 Warlock: The Curlew, Capriol, Serenade, Songs 7:43

1:55:04 Warlock, Peter Yarmouth Fair Owen Brannigan, b; Ernest Lush, p EMI CDM5-65101-2 n/a 1:40

2:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Rinaldo Melville, r; Harris, l; Jackson, bn; Medicky, hc; Morton, viga Pipstrelle Music PIP-1110 n/a 5:46

2:05:46 Grieg, Edvard String Quartet in F Oslo Camerata/Stephan Barratt-Due Naxos 8.572441 GRIEG, E.: String Quartets (arr. for string orchestra) / NORDHEIM, A.: Rendezvous (Oslo Camerata, Barratt-Due) 19:29

2:25:15 Grondahl, Agathe Backer Fantasy Pieces, Op 39 Natalia Strelchenko, p Arena AR-07015 Agathe Backer-Grondahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. IV 1:43

2:26:58 Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 Apollo's Fire/Jeannette Sorrell Avie AV-2207 (2) Bach * Brandenburg Concertos -- Harpsichord & Violin Concertos * Apollo's Fire * Sorrell 15:24

2:42:22 Stravinsky, Igor Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in E-Flat Orch of St Luke's/Robert Craft Musicmasters 67113-2 Stravinsky: The Composer, Vol. 7 13:08

2:55:30 Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Joseph Payne, hc Hänssler Classic CD-92.137 (2) Klavierbüchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann 1:34

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Dvorák, Antonín Polonaise in E-Flat, B 100 Detroit Sym Orch/Antal Dorati London 414370-2 Czech Suite • Suite Tchèchque • Tschechische Suite / Prague Waltzes • Valses De Prague • Prager Walzer 5:25

3:05:25 Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet Movement in F, B 120 Panocha String Quartet Supraphon SU-3391-2131 Dvorak: Miniatures 9:16

3:14:41 Schubert, Franz Quartettsatz, D 103 Juilliard String Quartet CBS MP-39553 Miniatures 7:45

3:22:26 Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op. 28 C Thomas, WE Schmidt, J Han & F Helmerson, vc's DG 4858451 The Chopin Project: Trilogy 1:34

3:24:00 Liszt, Franz Piano Sonata in b Vladimir Feltsman, p CBS MK-44925 Liszt: Sonata in B Minor, Tre Sonetti Del Petrarci 30:50:00

3:54:50 Orr, Buxton Celtic Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson ASV CDWHL-2123 The Land Of The Mountain And The Flood: Scottish Orchestral Music 1:52

4:00:00 Delius, Frederick Fennimore and Gerda (1909-10) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar Chandos CHAN-8372 Delius 5:28

4:05:28 Puccini, Giacomo Suor Angelica Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG 4777163 Opera Intermezzi * Berliner Philharmoniker * Karajan 4:37

4:10:05 Massenet, Jules Thaïs Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz EMI/Ang CDC7-49276-2 Meditation From Thais 7:26

4:17:31 Barber, Samuel Vanessa, Op. 32 Orch/Thomas Schippers Sony MHK-62837 Samuel Barber/ Thomas Schippers 4:05

4:21:36 Kodály, Zoltán Háry János Suite, Op. 35a Baltimore Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona MMG MCD-10015 Sergiu Comissiona Kodaly Alfven Enescu 4:37

4:26:13 Mascagni, Pietro Cavalleria rusticana Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons EMI/Ang CDC5-56576-2 World Encores 3:21

4:31:14 Enescu, George Piano Suite No. 2, Op. 10 Luiza Borac, p Avie AV-0013 George Enescu: The Three Piano Suites 22:21

4:53:35 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Indes Galantes Chapelle Royale Orch/Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi HM-1130 Les Indes Galantes - Suites D'Orchestre 1:37

5:00:00 Gassmann, Johann Florian Filosofia ed amore Eclipse Chamber Orch/Sylvia Alimena Naxos 8.570421 Gassmann Overtures 5:51

5:05:51 Krommer, Franz Clarinet Concerto in F, Op 52 Sarah Francis, ob; London Mozart Players/Howard Shelley Helios CDH-55080 Oboe Concertos 19:52

5:27:16 Debussy, Claude Cakewalk Suite Mary Elizabeth Bowden, tr; Kassia Ensemble Summit DCD-743 Rëverie 10:21

5:37:37 Gottschalk, Arthur Cakewalk Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80144 American Jubilee 9:16

5:46:53 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Union Alan Feinberg, p Argo 436121-2 The American Virtuoso 7:55

5:54:48 White, Charles Carry Me Back to Old Virginny's Shore Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell Mercury SRI2-77011 (2) The Civil War- Its Music and Its Sound 1:48

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Tropical Noon (1953)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders (1903)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 9 'I went to Tororó' (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

Stephen Foster: Nelly Was a Lady (1849)

Arvo Pärt: Fratres for Strings & Percussion (1992)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)

Emilio Pujol: Tristango en Vos (1985)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella (1901)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat (1803)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture (1803)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Mikis Theodorakis: Zorba the Greek: Theme (1964)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne (1906)

Antonio Salieri: The Mistress of the Inn: Overture (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Felicia Moore, soprano; Renée Tatum, mezzo-soprano; Timothy Culver, tenor; Donnie Ray Albert, bass-baritone; Akron Symphony Chorus, University of Akron Concert Choir

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem



21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu (1736)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)