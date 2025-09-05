© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-06-2025

Published September 5, 2025 at 5:57 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Loewe, Carl        Song, Hochzeitlied, Op. 20/1       Christoph Prégardien, t; Cord Garben, p           
Anonymous 16th century, Italian Suite of Dances Piffaro/Joan Kimball, Robert Wiemken            
Mayer, Emilie     Symphony No. 6 in E      Bremerhaven Phil/Marc Niemann             
Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Le temple de la gloire     Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan             
Lachner, Franz  Introduction and Fugue in d         Timothy Nickel & Nancy Leroi Nickel, o (St Alphonsus Church, Seattle)             
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, D. 485               Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov           
Lachner, Franz  Nonett   London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble             
Martinu, Bohuslav            Nonet (1959)      Ensemble Wien-Berlin;
Trad, Czech       Folksong, Am Donaustrom           Quink   
Busoni, Ferruccio            Elegy No. 7, Berceuse    Igor Levit, p       
Busoni, Ferruccio            Clarinet Concertino in B-flat, Op. 48         Giammarco Casani, cl; Rome Sym Orch/Francesco La Vecchia     
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Toccata and Fugue in d minor, BWV 565               Maria Tipo, p     
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067               Stephen Preston, f; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock       
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Six Schübler Chorales, BWV 645-650      David Russell, g         
Villa-Lobos, Heitor           Bachianas brasileiras No. 1          Royal Phil Cellos/Enrique Batiz    
Villa-Lobos, Heitor           As Tres Marias (1939)    Christina Ortiz, p          

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Mendelssohn, Fanny       Songs Without Words, Op 8         Tzimon Barto, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Trio #3 in c, Op 1/3             Barcelona Trio  
Haydn, Franz Joseph     Welsh Folksong, The lamentation of Britain, HXXXIb:43a               Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio       
Piston, Walter    Symphony #8 (1965)      Louisville Orch/Robert Whitney  
Bernstein, Leonard          Five Anniversaries          Michele Tozzetti, p       
Pachelbel, Johann           Canon and Gigue in D    English Chamber Orch  
Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Sonatina Canonica, Op 196         Brasil Guitar Duo              
Telemann, Georg Philipp              Canonic Sonata #1 in G, Op 5/1 Wolfgang Schulz, f; Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob      
Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37  James Johnson, p; St. Petersburg Phil Orch/Paul Freeman  
Reger, Max        Tarantella           Karl Leister, cl; Anthony Spiri, p 
Mendelssohn, Felix         String Quartet, Op 81 (Andante, Scherzo, Capriccio & Fugue)  Pacifica Quartet
Haydn, Michael Horn Concertino in D      Barry Tuckwell, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner          
Falla, Manuel de              El amor brujo (1915)       Aquarius/Nicholas Cleobury; Claire Powell, ms         
Falla, Manuel de              The Three-Cornered Hat (1918-9)             John Williams, g              

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077 "Dancing in Colombia"
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008 "Quintet of the Americas - Souvenirs"
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 2962022 "Haydn: Russian String Quartets: Cuarteto Casals"
Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls Cascavelle 3072 "Caminos de Espana - Paths of Spain"
Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata ProArte 403 "Prokofiev: Lt. Kije"
Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 5168 "Prokofiev: Lietenant Kije, etc"
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"
Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438 "Ernesto Anaya; Huapangeando: La Huasteca en colores"
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano Denon 73006 "Beethoven: The Sonatas for Piano Vol. 3"
Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a "Memorias Musicales Colombianas, vol. 3"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor
Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky
DG 435781
Music: 4:29

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI
Music: 13:40

Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA
Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor
Album: Stravinsky, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox
Music: 8:20

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo!
Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Music: 18:50

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts
Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano
Album: The Music of America: John Williams Sony 770363
Music: 4:30

John Williams: Concerto for Trumpet
Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Music: 21:18

Giovanni Valentini: Sonata a 4 in C Major Tempesta di Mare Arch Street Meeting House, Center City, Philadelphia, PA
Music: 4:16

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto
Lia Suk, flute; Nadia Para, oboe; Adam Kolers, clarinet; Adrian Wittmer, bassoon; Eva Gomez, french horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Music: 16:32

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Maria Telesheva, 16, Accordion, from Eugene, OR (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Prelude and Fugue No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:10)
Tico-Tico no fubá by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935)(2:11)

Gabriel Irazabal, 18, Cello, from San Jose, CA
Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)(2:29)

Trent Park, 17, Guitar, from San Francisco, CA
Variations on a Theme by Scriabin by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986) (6:05)

Excerpt French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 – II. Courante by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Aves Trio (Huisun Hong, 18, Cello, from Pleasanton, CA; Euisun Hong, 16, Violin, from Pleasanton, CA; and Jacob Rockower, 16, Piano, from Palo Alto, CA)
Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 - IV. Finale. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (7:59)

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet (Andrew Diaz, 16, Soprano Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Joshua Furtek, 18, Alto Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Gabriel Garnier, 16, Tenor Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; and Noah Vu, 16, Baritone Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX)
The Dromer by Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet, trans. Will Pyle(2:48)

Excerpt from Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), performed by Tiffany Poon, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite; NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jose Antonio Abreu: Madrigal; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Bongani Ndodana-Breen: “Die Kind” Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata; Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Bao Yuankai: Selections from Chinese Sights and Sounds; Beijing Youth Orchestra, Lu Jia, conductor
Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1; NYOUSA, Marin Alsop, conductor
Anna Clyne: Masquerade; European Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor
Usted Nainawaz: “An Selsela Mo” Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Amir Jan Saboori: Sarzamine Man (arr. M. Qambar and Tiago Moreira da Silva); Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Jamie Texidor: Amparito Roca; European Union Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1827)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton
Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom            
Eton John-Lee Hall        The Stars Look Down    Company                          Billy Eliot -- Original Cast
     John Kander-Fred Ebb  First You Dream            Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald                      Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast
Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?        William Daniels                  1776 -- Original B'way Cast
Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream  Richard Kiley                     Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick      In My Own Lifetime       Hal Linden             The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast
Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Henry Ford       Larry Daggett           Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast
Sherman Brothers         Dream Drummin'           John Travolta                                 Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast
Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore     Fame    Company                        Fame -- Original Soundtrack
Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein          Climb Ev'ry Mountain          Patricia Neway                       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast
A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe      Woudn't It Be Loverly?  Julie Andrews                                  My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Simple Little Things       Inga Swenson                             110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast
Frank Loesser   Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm            Bonnie Scott                      How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast
John Kander-Fred Ebb  Tomorrow Belongs to Me           Joel Grey                      Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack
Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg          Over the Rainbow            Judy Garland                           The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack
Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Look to the Rainbow            Kate Baldwin                           Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival
Adam Guettel    How Glory Goes            Christopher Innvar                                   Floyd Collins -- Original Cast
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell                              Gershwin Fantasy
Boublil-Schonberg         Filler: I Dreamed a Dream            Patti LuPone                        Les Miserables

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
John Rutter: Magnificat (1990)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Benjamin Grosvenor, piano, Synergy Vocals
BBC National Chorus of Wales (lower voices) BBC National Orchestra of Wales Ryan Bancroft, conductor

GUBAIDULINA: Revue Music for Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band
RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G major
SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 13 in B-flat minor

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: The Canton Symphony Orchestra, Melanie Ashkar, mezzo-soprano
Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance #8
Bedrich Smetana: Dance of the Comedians
Alma Mahler: Selected Songs
Gustav Mahler: “I Went Out this Morning Through the Fields” from “Songs of a Wayfarer”; “Rheinlegendchen” (“Little Rhine Legend”) from “The Youth’s Magic Horn”
Gustav Mahler: Symphony #1

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
Arts & Culture