WCLV Program Guide 09-06-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Loewe, Carl Song, Hochzeitlied, Op. 20/1 Christoph Prégardien, t; Cord Garben, p

Anonymous 16th century, Italian Suite of Dances Piffaro/Joan Kimball, Robert Wiemken

Mayer, Emilie Symphony No. 6 in E Bremerhaven Phil/Marc Niemann

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Lachner, Franz Introduction and Fugue in d Timothy Nickel & Nancy Leroi Nickel, o (St Alphonsus Church, Seattle)

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, D. 485 Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov

Lachner, Franz Nonett London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble

Martinu, Bohuslav Nonet (1959) Ensemble Wien-Berlin;

Trad, Czech Folksong, Am Donaustrom Quink

Busoni, Ferruccio Elegy No. 7, Berceuse Igor Levit, p

Busoni, Ferruccio Clarinet Concertino in B-flat, Op. 48 Giammarco Casani, cl; Rome Sym Orch/Francesco La Vecchia

Bach, Johann Sebastian Toccata and Fugue in d minor, BWV 565 Maria Tipo, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Stephen Preston, f; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Bach, Johann Sebastian Six Schübler Chorales, BWV 645-650 David Russell, g

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas brasileiras No. 1 Royal Phil Cellos/Enrique Batiz

Villa-Lobos, Heitor As Tres Marias (1939) Christina Ortiz, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mendelssohn, Fanny Songs Without Words, Op 8 Tzimon Barto, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #3 in c, Op 1/3 Barcelona Trio

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, The lamentation of Britain, HXXXIb:43a Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Piston, Walter Symphony #8 (1965) Louisville Orch/Robert Whitney

Bernstein, Leonard Five Anniversaries Michele Tozzetti, p

Pachelbel, Johann Canon and Gigue in D English Chamber Orch

Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sonatina Canonica, Op 196 Brasil Guitar Duo

Telemann, Georg Philipp Canonic Sonata #1 in G, Op 5/1 Wolfgang Schulz, f; Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37 James Johnson, p; St. Petersburg Phil Orch/Paul Freeman

Reger, Max Tarantella Karl Leister, cl; Anthony Spiri, p

Mendelssohn, Felix String Quartet, Op 81 (Andante, Scherzo, Capriccio & Fugue) Pacifica Quartet

Haydn, Michael Horn Concertino in D Barry Tuckwell, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Falla, Manuel de El amor brujo (1915) Aquarius/Nicholas Cleobury; Claire Powell, ms

Falla, Manuel de The Three-Cornered Hat (1918-9) John Williams, g

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077 "Dancing in Colombia"

Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008 "Quintet of the Americas - Souvenirs"

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 2962022 "Haydn: Russian String Quartets: Cuarteto Casals"

Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls Cascavelle 3072 "Caminos de Espana - Paths of Spain"

Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata ProArte 403 "Prokofiev: Lt. Kije"

Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 5168 "Prokofiev: Lietenant Kije, etc"

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111 "Mexico en Navidad"

Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438 "Ernesto Anaya; Huapangeando: La Huasteca en colores"

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano Denon 73006 "Beethoven: The Sonatas for Piano Vol. 3"

Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a "Memorias Musicales Colombianas, vol. 3"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky

DG 435781

Music: 4:29

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Music: 13:40

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA

Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor

Album: Stravinsky, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox

Music: 8:20

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo!

Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Music: 18:50

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano

Album: The Music of America: John Williams Sony 770363

Music: 4:30

John Williams: Concerto for Trumpet

Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Music: 21:18

Giovanni Valentini: Sonata a 4 in C Major Tempesta di Mare Arch Street Meeting House, Center City, Philadelphia, PA

Music: 4:16

Valerie Coleman: Afro-Cuban Concerto

Lia Suk, flute; Nadia Para, oboe; Adam Kolers, clarinet; Adrian Wittmer, bassoon; Eva Gomez, french horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Music: 16:32

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Alexander Glazunov: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Maria Telesheva, 16, Accordion, from Eugene, OR (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Prelude and Fugue No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:10)

Tico-Tico no fubá by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935)(2:11)

Gabriel Irazabal, 18, Cello, from San Jose, CA

Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)(2:29)

Trent Park, 17, Guitar, from San Francisco, CA

Variations on a Theme by Scriabin by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986) (6:05)

Excerpt French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 – II. Courante by J.S. Bach (1685-1750) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Aves Trio (Huisun Hong, 18, Cello, from Pleasanton, CA; Euisun Hong, 16, Violin, from Pleasanton, CA; and Jacob Rockower, 16, Piano, from Palo Alto, CA)

Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2 - IV. Finale. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (7:59)

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet (Andrew Diaz, 16, Soprano Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Joshua Furtek, 18, Alto Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; Gabriel Garnier, 16, Tenor Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX; and Noah Vu, 16, Baritone Saxophone, from San Antonio, TX)

The Dromer by Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet, trans. Will Pyle(2:48)

Excerpt from Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), performed by Tiffany Poon, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite; NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jose Antonio Abreu: Madrigal; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Bongani Ndodana-Breen: “Die Kind” Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor

Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata; Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor

Bao Yuankai: Selections from Chinese Sights and Sounds; Beijing Youth Orchestra, Lu Jia, conductor

Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1; NYOUSA, Marin Alsop, conductor

Anna Clyne: Masquerade; European Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

Usted Nainawaz: “An Selsela Mo” Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor

Amir Jan Saboori: Sarzamine Man (arr. M. Qambar and Tiago Moreira da Silva); Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor

Jamie Texidor: Amparito Roca; European Union Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1827)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Eton John-Lee Hall The Stars Look Down Company Billy Eliot -- Original Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb First You Dream Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast

Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast

Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast

Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Henry Ford Larry Daggett Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast

Sherman Brothers Dream Drummin' John Travolta Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast

Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack

Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Patricia Neway The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast

A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Woudn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Simple Little Things Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack

Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack

Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Kate Baldwin Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival

Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Boublil-Schonberg Filler: I Dreamed a Dream Patti LuPone Les Miserables

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

John Rutter: Magnificat (1990)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Benjamin Grosvenor, piano, Synergy Vocals

BBC National Chorus of Wales (lower voices) BBC National Orchestra of Wales Ryan Bancroft, conductor

GUBAIDULINA: Revue Music for Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band

RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G major

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 13 in B-flat minor

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: The Canton Symphony Orchestra, Melanie Ashkar, mezzo-soprano

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance #8

Bedrich Smetana: Dance of the Comedians

Alma Mahler: Selected Songs

Gustav Mahler: “I Went Out this Morning Through the Fields” from “Songs of a Wayfarer”; “Rheinlegendchen” (“Little Rhine Legend”) from “The Youth’s Magic Horn”

Gustav Mahler: Symphony #1

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA