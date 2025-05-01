5 things to do in NEO: ‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain, Video Game Symphony and more

‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain

Tchaikovsky’s timeless score floats to the stage at the Lorain Palace Theatre with a reimagined production of “Swan Lake” by North Pointe Ballet . The classic tale of love and transformation comes to life through a diverse cast of performers representing all identities, body types and abilities. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A special sensory-friendly matinee is available Saturday at 2 p.m.

Over the Rainbow concert

Experience the sweet harmony of Vox Audio, Canton’s a cappella singing group, along with Sing Out, Stark County’s LGBTQ+ chorus, for a special concert celebrating music, identity and unity. Over the Rainbow: Songs of Love and Belonging features a range of feel-good pop hits, Broadway power ballads and uplifting anthems. Performances are Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts in Canton.

Video games meet symphony

Super Mario Brothers. Final Fantasy. The Legend of Zelda. It’s a journey through nostalgia and adventure as the Video Game Symphony returns to Cleveland for a spring concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Founded in 2023 by two graduates of Kent State University, the Video Game Symphony strives to inspire a whole new generation with a twist on classical music.

Spring art show

There’s a plethora of unique handmade items waiting to be discovered at the Spring Art Show & Open Studio event at the Screw Factory Artists Lofts. From mixed-media art to handcrafted soaps, confections and creative attire for humans and pets, it’s a way to meet and support local artists in the community. Shop the show in Lakewood Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

World of Wonders