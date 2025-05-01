© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 things to do in NEO: ‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain, Video Game Symphony and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A troupe of ballet dancers in formation on a stage
Left of Center Photography
/
North Pointe Ballet
The North Pointe Ballet brings a production of "Swan Lake" to the Lorain Palace Theatre this weekend.

North Pointe Ballet brings a classic to the stage in Lorain. Video game music gets the symphonic treatment in Cleveland, and the World of Wonders Museum reopens in Downtown Akron.

‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain

Tchaikovsky’s timeless score floats to the stage at the Lorain Palace Theatre with a reimagined production of “Swan Lake” by North Pointe Ballet. The classic tale of love and transformation comes to life through a diverse cast of performers representing all identities, body types and abilities. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A special sensory-friendly matinee is available Saturday at 2 p.m.

Over the Rainbow concert

Experience the sweet harmony of Vox Audio, Canton’s a cappella singing group, along with Sing Out, Stark County’s LGBTQ+ chorus, for a special concert celebrating music, identity and unity. Over the Rainbow: Songs of Love and Belonging features a range of feel-good pop hits, Broadway power ballads and uplifting anthems. Performances are Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts in Canton.

Video games meet symphony

Super Mario Brothers. Final Fantasy. The Legend of Zelda. It’s a journey through nostalgia and adventure as the Video Game Symphony returns to Cleveland for a spring concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Founded in 2023 by two graduates of Kent State University, the Video Game Symphony strives to inspire a whole new generation with a twist on classical music.

Spring art show

There’s a plethora of unique handmade items waiting to be discovered at the Spring Art Show & Open Studio event at the Screw Factory Artists Lofts. From mixed-media art to handcrafted soaps, confections and creative attire for humans and pets, it’s a way to meet and support local artists in the community. Shop the show in Lakewood Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

World of Wonders

Step inside Funk Art pioneer Clayton Bailey’s World of Wonders in Downtown Akron as the museum reopens for the season with reimagined galleries and humorous new additions. Explore sci-fi oddities, eccentric ceramic sculptures, futuristic robots and more in an immersive space operated by Curated Storefront in Akron’s historic Polsky Building. Stop by the celebration on Friday from 4-8 p.m. or Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & InterviewsThings to Do in Northeast Ohio
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie Papoi is a digital producer for the arts & culture team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi