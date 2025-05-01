5 things to do in NEO: ‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain, Video Game Symphony and more
North Pointe Ballet brings a classic to the stage in Lorain. Video game music gets the symphonic treatment in Cleveland, and the World of Wonders Museum reopens in Downtown Akron.
‘Swan Lake’ in Lorain
Tchaikovsky’s timeless score floats to the stage at the Lorain Palace Theatre with a reimagined production of “Swan Lake” by North Pointe Ballet. The classic tale of love and transformation comes to life through a diverse cast of performers representing all identities, body types and abilities. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A special sensory-friendly matinee is available Saturday at 2 p.m.
Over the Rainbow concert
Experience the sweet harmony of Vox Audio, Canton’s a cappella singing group, along with Sing Out, Stark County’s LGBTQ+ chorus, for a special concert celebrating music, identity and unity. Over the Rainbow: Songs of Love and Belonging features a range of feel-good pop hits, Broadway power ballads and uplifting anthems. Performances are Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts in Canton.
Video games meet symphony
Super Mario Brothers. Final Fantasy. The Legend of Zelda. It’s a journey through nostalgia and adventure as the Video Game Symphony returns to Cleveland for a spring concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Founded in 2023 by two graduates of Kent State University, the Video Game Symphony strives to inspire a whole new generation with a twist on classical music.
Spring art show
There’s a plethora of unique handmade items waiting to be discovered at the Spring Art Show & Open Studio event at the Screw Factory Artists Lofts. From mixed-media art to handcrafted soaps, confections and creative attire for humans and pets, it’s a way to meet and support local artists in the community. Shop the show in Lakewood Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
World of Wonders
Step inside Funk Art pioneer Clayton Bailey’s World of Wonders in Downtown Akron as the museum reopens for the season with reimagined galleries and humorous new additions. Explore sci-fi oddities, eccentric ceramic sculptures, futuristic robots and more in an immersive space operated by Curated Storefront in Akron’s historic Polsky Building. Stop by the celebration on Friday from 4-8 p.m. or Saturday from 12-4 p.m.