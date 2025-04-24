5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland watercolor legend, Kent State fashion show and more

The ‘Dean of Cleveland Painters’

Frank Nelson Wilcox was dubbed the “Dean of Cleveland Painters” for his exquisite landscapes of Northeast Ohio and his long tenure as a beloved teacher at what’s today the Cleveland Institute of Art. An exhibition of his work features the debut of his Western Collection, spotlighting paintings made during Wilcox’s extensive travels through the American West. Wilcox’s 20th century watercolors are on view at WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood through June.



Fashionistas of the future

If you’ve ever wanted to take in fashion week in cities like New York or Paris, you can stay close to home and enjoy models waltzing down the runway this weekend in Kent. Students from Kent State University’s School of Fashion Design unveil their collections for the 2025 Annual Fashion Show. It’s a huge event run by students each year and includes more than 40 designers, with dozens upon dozens of looks from evening wear to ready-to-wear. The awards ceremony takes place Friday at 7 p.m. in the school’s Crawford Hall.



All aboard in the Cuyahoga Valley

You can ride a super-powered train from the 1920s as the historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive 765 returns to the Cuyahoga Valley for the Steam in the Valley event this weekend. The 765 is one of the last remaining locomotives of its kind and includes a pair of converted Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus cars. Hop aboard at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway depot in Independence Friday through Sunday and again the following weekend, May 2-4.



Art for sale at the Cleveland Museum of Art

If you’re looking for a beautiful work of art to decorate a favorite space in your home, head to the 40th annual Cleveland Fine Print Fair this weekend. The Cleveland Museum of Art hosts 15 dealers from across the country displaying their works for sale. It’s free to attend and browse the prints for sale inside the museum’s atrium, Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.



Rock 'n' roll icons and images

Whether you love Lizzo or Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift or Chrissie Hynde, they’re all in the spotlight at BAYarts in Bay Village. Long-time Cleveland photographer Anastasia Pantsios surveys her career in the exhibition “Moments in the Spotlight: The Music Photography of Anastasia Pantsios.” The show emphasizes Pantsios’ experience as a female photographer and how it compares to the female rockers she photographed for decades in a male-dominated world. The exhibit, which also includes photos by local photographers Joe Kleon, Denyce Renee and Judie Vegh, is on view at the gallery through June 13.

