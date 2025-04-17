© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland’s Public Square illuminated with permanent installation

Published April 17, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Blue lights are projected on the side of a building with people watching in the foreground
Illuminate CLE is a new initiative by Destination Cleveland to bring more visitors to Public Square after dark.

Downtown Cleveland’s Public Square got a glow up Wednesday night as Destination Cleveland kicked off Illuminate CLE, a new permanent lighting installation that splashes vibrant colors across several surrounding buildings once the sun goes down.

David Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said the project is meant to draw more people to the downtown area after dark.

“What we wanted to do was really highlight what is the city’s living room and make it a place that more people will be,” Gilbert said. “People are going to want to go see this.”

A tall building at night illuminated with colorful lights
Downtown Cleveland's Terminal Tower building is a fixture of the Public Square landscape.

Every night after dusk, residents, workers and visitors can experience a six-minute programmed light show at the top of every hour until 11 p.m. The lights are synchronized to music from a long list of Cleveland artists, such as Ray Flanagan, Chayla Hope, Krayzie Bone, DJ $crilla and many more.

In between the hourly shows, the 141 lights stay illuminated and reflect the evening’s color scheme on Terminal Tower, which organizers say will create a more safe and inviting area within Public Square.

Destination Cleveland is the nonprofit tourism bureau for Cuyahoga County. Illuminate CLE debuted after the organization’s annual meeting at the Huntington Convention Center, where Gilbert announced consistent growth in Cuyahoga County’s travel and tourism industry since 2014.

“When we look at our role in the visitor experience, it’s keeping a lens on, ‘Are there things we could do to enhance existing infrastructure to make it more user friendly and more well-used?’” Gilbert said.

Illuminate CLE is Destination Cleveland’s largest placemaking initiative to date. With a total cost of $5 million, the organization funded half the amount, with additional support from Cuyahoga County and the City of Cleveland.

“I think what people will take is that we have pride in our city, that we want to light it up,” Gilbert said. “We have an amazing place, beautiful architecture, and I think that what you will see in the show highlights the passion for Cleveland.”

An aerial view of a city after dark with brightly colored lights
1 of 5  — Public Square after dark.jpg
The community gathered in Downtown Cleveland's Public Square for the kickoff of Illuminate CLE.
A colorful light show brightens Cleveland's landscape
2 of 5  — Terminal Tower Illuminate CLE.jpg
After a programmed light show at the top of every hour after dark, the lights will stay illuminated and coordinate with the color scheme of Terminal Tower.
A colorful light show brightens Cleveland's landscape
3 of 5  — Illuminate CLE signage Public Square.jpg
Illuminate CLE brightens Cleveland's Public Square after dark.
A colorful light show brightens Cleveland's landscape
4 of 5  — Public Square Fountain.jpg
Colored light stretched across the fountain in Cleveland's Public Square at the premiere of Illuminate CLE.
A colorful light show brightens Cleveland's landscape
5 of 5  — Public Square Illuminate CLE.jpg
Colorful lights are projected on the side of the Howard M. Metzenbaum Courthouse at the launch of Illuminate CLE.
