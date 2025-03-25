Cuyahoga County launches task force to boost area music scene

From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along the lakefront in Downtown Cleveland to a reputation as a nice place to live and make music from a 2024 study , Cuyahoga County draws upon a rich music history.

To keep supporting the music ecosystem, the county announced the launch of Cuyahoga LIVE! Tuesday. The newly formed live music and entertainment task force is dedicated to strengthening the region’s music scene by supporting local artists and venues and making Northeast Ohio a destination for live performances.

“Live music continues to be a driving force in our culture and economy,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne in a release. “With this task force, we’re bringing together the best minds in the public and private sectors to help us create a successful and sustainable live music environment.”

The task force is forming committees to focus on things like workforce development, culture and artist support.

One area for improvement from the 2024 study of the scene: More than half of survey respondents were concerned about a lack of music work.

Local music advocates helping with the task force include Cindy Barber, executive director of Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present & Future, and Sean Watterson, co-founder of the Cleveland Independent Venue Association.

“The live music industry in Northeast Ohio is full of talent, but it needs more resources and coordination to reach its full potential,” Barber said in the release. “This task force is about uniting musicians, venues, and policymakers to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support the people who bring music to life in our community.”

Cuyahoga LIVE! is taking input from the general public with an online form.