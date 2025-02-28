© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Cleveland Chamber Choir Performs "Synagogue and Salon" Mar. 1 & 2

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:55 PM EST
Mandy Coy Photography/Mandy Coy Photography + Fine Art
/
Courtesy Cleveland Chamber Choir

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Cleveland Chamber Choir Artistic Director Gregory Ristow about concerts Mar. 1 and 2 featuring music of Jewish composer Salamone Rossi.

Concerts take place Saturday, March 1, at 8:00pm, Congregation Mishkan Or, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood and Sunday, March 2, at 4:00pm at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River.

A freewill offering will be taken. A pre-show talk will take place 45 minutes before each concert.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
