Heights Chamber Orchestra Offers Concert Sun. Feb. 16

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Travis Juergens, the new Music Director of the Heights Chamber Orchestra, which will hold a concert Sunday, February 16, at 3:30 p.m. at the Dodero Center for the Performing Arts at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, located on Route 91 (SOM Center Road) at Cedar Road. Frank Rosenwein, the principal oboe of the Cleveland Orchestra, will be the soloist in the Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto. The Beethoven Coriolan Overture and the Dvorak Symphony No. 9 are also on the program. A free will offering will be taken.