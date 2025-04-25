© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Cat with Chicken Roommate Wins Apr. 25 Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Litvalifa
/
Shutterstock

By a large margin, WCLV listeners voted for the Illinois cat that bunks with, and in some cases, sits on the eggs of, a chicken. The fertile tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo came in second. Thank you for voting, and please do so again next Friday, May 2. Be listening to WCLV 90.3, online at wclv.org, or on the very easy-to-use Ideastream Public Media app.

Jacqueline Gerber
