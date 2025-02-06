5 things to do in NEO: Gospel, ‘Parade,’ waterfall hike and more

Black Excellence

The voices of People for Your Life Choir come together for a Celebration of Black Excellence at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland on Friday. Pastor Anthony T. Parker of Rhema Fellowship Church hosts an evening of inspiring gospel music featuring many talented artists from the region. Admission is free, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.



‘Parade’ at Playhouse Square

A Shaker Heights native leads the cast of “Parade” as the Tony Award-winning musical takes the stage at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Max Chernin returns to his home state in this touching story that follows a young Jewish couple as they face many challenges of faith and humanity. Performances run through Feb. 23.



Artistic evening in Akron

A celebration of music and culture promises to melt the winter blues at the Akron Art Museum on Saturday. The free Midwinter Tunes event offers live performances from local acts such as Abrepaso Flamenco and Flaco Torres, plus a valentine printmaking workshop. Catch “GLOW: Neon and Light” in its final days, and don’t miss a neon bending demonstration from one of the exhibit’s artists. The event runs 6-10 p.m.



Winter waterfalls

Embrace the beauty of winter with a hike through the South Chagrin Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks on Sunday. A naturalist leads the walk along the Chagrin River to discuss highlights of the area’s ecosystem. The journey begins at 10:30 a.m. and is recommended for ages 18 and up.



Posters of Black History

Through a partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Stark Library brings a special exhibit to its main branch in Canton for Black History Month. “A Place for All People” features limited-edition posters that explore artifacts within the NMAAHC’s collection. The exhibit is on view through Feb. 28 during regular branch hours.

