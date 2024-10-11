On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
The Imani Winds Come to Town to Begin the Cleveland Chamber Music Society’s New Season on Tuesday Evening, October 15th.
The Cleveland Chamber Music Society celebrates its 75th anniversary this season. The Society opens its season on Tuesday evening, October 15th, with the Imani Winds at the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church in Cleveland Heights. We talk with the ensemble’s newest member, horn player Kevin Newton. www.clevelandchambermusic.org