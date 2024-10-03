What is Issue 55, Cuyahoga County’s cigarette tax for the arts?

Cuyahoga County voters will decide whether or not to expand a tax that provides funding for local arts and culture on the Nov. 5 ballot.

As fewer people smoke and the county population declines, revenue from the existing cigarette tax for the arts is down to less than $11 million a year – about half of what it was when voters approved the tax in 2006.

More than 300 nonprofits were awarded funds last year, from large organizations like Playhouse Square and the Cleveland Orchestra to modest community arts projects and events. Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, which administers the grants, has also recently increased funding to nonprofits which provide money to individual artists.

What happens if Issue 55 passes?

The proposal would replace the current tax of 15 mills (1.5 cents) per cigarette sold in the county with a tax of 35 mills (3.5 cents) per cigarette. This works out to an increase in the per-pack tax, from 30 cents to 70 cents. Issue 55 advocates project it could raise about $160 million over the next decade.

What happens if Issue 55 fails?

The current cigarette tax, approved in 2006 and renewed in 2015, would expire in 2027. Another ballot measure could be presented before the expiration date.

Who supports Issue 55?

Jeremy Johnson, head of arts advocacy group Assembly for the Arts, said there’s “extreme enthusiasm” from nonprofit groups, arts groups and individual artists.

“I've been at festivals across Cuyahoga County the last couple of weeks and people are grabbing the stickers,” he said. “They're grabbing the pamphlets. They're saying, ‘We're already on board. Why wouldn't we vote for arts and culture? It's here in our community. It's teaching our kids.’”

Ideastream Public Media has given to the campaign and receives grant support from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

In 2015, 75% of voters passed a renewal of the tax.

Who opposes Issue 55?

There does not appear to be organized opposition to the issue. It’s unclear how smokers will react to a potential increase.

At Smokology Smoke Shop in Solon, a single pack of cigarettes costs about $10. Customer Brianna Shelton called the proposed tax increase “outrageous” until she learned that it funds the arts.

“If it’s for a good cause, I wouldn’t be upset,” she said.

Political Strategist Jeff Rusnak with Cleveland-based R Strategy Group has been involved with the cigarette tax campaigns since the beginning. He said his voter research tells him that Cuyahoga residents value the arts enough to continue supporting the cigarette tax.

“Voters traditionally have supported it, because they understand how it benefits them and their community, and they've seen the impact,” he said.

Still, even some artists in the community aren’t aware of the tax, including Keshia Arzu, who performs as a rapper under the stage name Miss Juicy.

“I never knew,” she said. “That is very much interesting. Capitalizing off someone’s habit. Only in America!”

Future taxes?

Before the cigarette tax was established, county leaders considered a tax on video rentals. More recently, they’ve considered vaping. In Columbus, a bed tax funds the arts.

Rusnak said, after the election, it could be time to consider other ideas such as vape products or recreational marijuana.

November General Election dates

Registration deadline: Oct. 7

Early in-person voting: Oct. 11 - Nov. 5

Vote-by-mail: Oct. 8 - Nov. 5 (Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4.)

Election Day: Nov. 5, 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.