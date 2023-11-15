Cuyahoga Arts & Culture approves 2024 grants, campaign for levy renewal on hold

The Cuyahoga Arts & Culture board approved $10.75 million in grants Thursday as the agency and its leaders face criticism over staffing and how funds are distributed.

The grant awards comprise operating support, project support or cultural heritage grants to a total of 300 nonprofits.

Some of the biggest grants of more than $850,000 go to Playhouse Square, the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Ideastream Public Media is among the grantees.

Applicants were reviewed in September by a panel of arts experts from outside the region. About 18% of the applicants identified as BIPOC-led and BIPOC-serving organizations. The total funding was down from $11.7 million awarded last year. Grants for nonprofits to award directly to artists will be presented for board approval at the December 13 meeting.

While a grant for Cleveland Ballet was approved, CAC Executive Director Jill Paulsen recommended not entering the formal grant agreement with them until the investigation announced Wednesday by the Cleveland Ballet board is resolved. The CEO and artistic director were suspended in response to workplace allegations.

The entire list of grants approved Wednesday is included below.



Campaign for levy paused

Paulsen acknowledged that the arts sector is still facing challenges in a post-COVID world, while annual cigarette tax revenue for the grants has fallen by half since its inception in 2007.

That levy will expire in 2027 without a renewal, which had been recommended for the November 2024 ballot. Fred Bidwell, board chair of the group responsible for fundraising for a ballot initiative, announced a pause in the campaign on Sunday. He said now is the time to have conversations about how CAC operates and its funding source.

“CAC was created to do just one job, and that is to distribute the funds raised from the tax in a clear, transparent, equitable way,” Bidwell said. “It's taken on other functions: marketing, programming, education. All of those are worthy, but those are not what the legislation was designed to do. Every dollar that is spent on those kinds of programs by CAC is a dollar taken away from the grantees that it was set up to benefit.”

“That’s hard to hear, of course,” Paulsen said in a statement. In an interview with Ideastream Public Media, she stressed that her organization’s grant review process has been public and transparent, utilizing a panel of experts. Paulsen also noted a 24% decrease in CAC overhead during the past five years.

“We're focused on moving forward,” she said. “We know if we don't pull together, there won't be another levy and CAC would sunset. That's really devastating as we think about the needs of our communities.”

Bidwell said artists in the county have been concerned about “mission creep” into areas of advocacy and programming by CAC, as well as how funds are being distributed.

“Although the public really supports the idea of public funding for the arts, a ballot campaign can't get passed without the support of the artistic community,” he said. “We’ve got a once in a lifetime chance to get it right.”

Paulsen said the way they do things could use public clarification.

“We need to have the money in the bank to make our grants, which makes us different than foundation or even individual donors that could write a note and say, ‘I promise you next year we'll give you the money,’” she said.

Bidwell has been leading the lobbying effort to expand the cigarette tax from its current rate of 30-cents-per-pack. He said that eventually renewing the tax is important to buy a decade to look at alternatives.

“That could be a marijuana tax. That could be property tax. There's a number of things out there,” he said.



Tensions high at meeting

During Wednesday’s meeting, several people in the community gave public comment critical that existing funding for Black artists falls short. This included Gwendolyn Garth, an artist and former CAC board member, who called the grant process a “shell game.”

Shaker Heights artist Linda Armstead was concerned about how grantmaking works for individual artists through Assembly for the Arts, which uses CAC funds.

“To just say... 'Because you haven’t been educated in a formal manner, we are just going to ignore you’… those artists need to be recognized,” she said.

Carmen Lane, an artist from the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, also criticized the grant making process.

“I see Black artists, artists of color, being asked to support your development and your projects,” Lane said. “And then, when you give us money, there’s these conditions that we use our practice to help you feel connected to the community. We are the community.”

Lane also expressed disappointment in how the board as a whole had conducted itself at the meeting.

CAC Board Member Charna Sherman repeatedly clashed with her fellow trustees over concerns about future funding and whether grantmaking needs to be a monthly process instead of annually. She and CAC Board Vice President Michele Scott Taylor also sparred over whether cutting general operating support to large organizations this year could impact their support for a future levy campaign.

Assembly for the Arts President Jeremy Johnson responded to levy concerns during the meeting.

“Success is our only option,” he said. “The noise that we're hearing today will stop. What we’ve been hearing at Assembly is very different.”

He also said he will present the results of recent surveys of individual artists at the December CAC meeting.

“I will tell you, they're very sobering,” he said. “The arts community needs to have a unified front.”



2024 grants approved

General Operating Support

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra $102,914

Art House $25,225

Art Therapy Studio $44,753

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve $23,028

Arts Impact $42,668

Assembly for the Arts $42,649

BAYarts $42,579

Beck Center for the Arts $115,525

Broadway School of Music and the Arts $24,967

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning $83,621

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival $31,383

Chagrin Valley Little Theater $25,182

Children's Museum of Cleveland $91,210

Cleveland Ballet $73,954

Cleveland Botanical Garden $149,843

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society $32,816

Cleveland Institute of Art $486,867

Cleveland Institute of Music $472,791

Cleveland International Film Festival $106,206

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra $17,263

Cleveland Museum of Art $869,265

Cleveland Museum of Natural History $437,584

Cleveland Opera $11,760

Cleveland Orchestra $863,659

Cleveland Play House $264,669

Cleveland Pops Orchestra $51,196

Cleveland Print Room $36,742

Cleveland Public Theatre $86,632

Cleveland Restoration Society $75,733

Collective Arts Network $23,551

Contemporary Youth Orchestra $23,704

DANCECleveland $38,611

Dancing Wheels $39,212

Doan Brook Watershed Partnership $33,053

Dobama Theatre $39,797

Dunham Tavern Museum & Gardens $15,670

Ensemble Theatre $15,226

FRONT International $82,204

Great Lakes Science Center $216,921

Great Lakes Theater $139,572

GroundWorks DanceTheater $40,117

Heights Arts $23,572

ICA - Art Conservation $63,512

Ideastream Public Media $537,116

Ingenuity $34,724

Inlet Dance Theatre $26,025

Karamu House $113,918

Lake Erie Ink $26,583

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center $63,683

LAND studio $152,738

Literary Cleveland $23,208

Maltz Museum $109,938

Morgan Conservatory $30,665

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland $104,387

Music Settlement $177,229

Musical Theater Project $34,744

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes $73,516

Near West Theatre $47,702

North Coast Men's Chorus $19,884

Ohio Contemporary Ballet $35,516

Piano Cleveland $58,031

Playhouse Square $872,438

Rainey Institute $70,645

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum $670,975

Roots of American Music $21,447

Sculpture Center $15,384

Shaker Historical Society $13,381

Singing Angels $16,505

SPACES $34,003

Ukrainian Museum Archives $16,047

Valley Art Center $28,499

Western Reserve Historical Society $202,424

Zygote Press $21,239

Cultural Heritage

AfricaHouse International $19,780

Buck Out Foundation $15,075

Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers $5,000

CollectivExpress $8,542

Djapo Cultural Arts Institute $19,389

DuffyLit $15,711

Foluke Cultural Arts $30,000

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival $30,000

Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center $30,000

LatinUs Theater Company $23,828

Mojuba! Dance Collective $8,820

Sankofa $7,714

Slovenian Museum and Archives $6,583

Project support

Abrepaso Flamenco $4,265

Achievement Centers for Children $4,265

America Asian Pacific Islander Organization $4,265

America SCORES Cleveland $14,880

American Hungarian Friends of Scouting $8,685

American Slovenian Polka Foundation $3,410

Aradhana Committee $15,790

Art of Me $13,135

Artful $3,410

Arts in Strongsville $3,410

Arts Renaissance Tremont (ART) $3,410

Arts Without Borders $3,410

Association of African American Cultural Garden $4,265

Babel Box Theater $3,410

Baldwin Wallace University $15,815

Baseball Heritage Museum $2,730

Bay Village Community Band $2,730

Beachwood Arts Council $4,265

Bedford Historical Society $2,455

Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging $4,265

Berea Arts Fest $7,615

BigHearted Blooms $4,265

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra $12,890

BorderLight $15,305

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio $4,265

Brite Cleveland $15,305

Brooklyn Heights Service Clubs $3,410

Canalway Partners $3,410

Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation $12,960

Case Western Reserve University $3,410

Cassidy Theatre $14,395

Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District $3,410

Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy $4,265

Center for Employment Opportunities $4,265

Cesear's Forum $3,410

Chagrin Arts $15,345

ChamberFest Cleveland $14,425

Choral Arts Cleveland $3,410

City Ballet of Cleveland $9,975

City Club of Cleveland $15,090

CityMusic Cleveland $16,270

Cleveland Chamber Choir $9,740

Cleveland Chamber Collective $4,265

Cleveland Chamber Music Society $11,285

Cleveland Chamber Symphony $5,885

Cleveland Composers Guild $3,410

Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association $9,385

Cleveland Dance Project Company $4,265

Cleveland Grays Armory Museum $3,410

Cleveland Inner City Ballet $3,410

Cleveland Leadership Center $3,410

Cleveland Opera Theater $4,265

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra $3,410

Cleveland Photo Fest $4,265

Cleveland Pride Band $4,265

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center $4,265

Cleveland Repertory Orchestra $3,410

Cleveland Rocks: Past Present and Future $14,750

Cleveland School of the Arts Board of Trustees $14,610

Cleveland Seed Bank $3,410

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival $3,410

Cleveland Silent Film Festival and Colloquium $3,410

Cleveland TOPS Swingband $3,410

Cleveland Treatment Center $4,075

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project $4,265

Cleveland Winds $3,410

Cleveland Women's Orchestra $3,410

Colors+ Youth Center $4,265

Community Cup Classic Foundation $3,410

Connecting for Kids $4,265

convergence-continuum $10,895

Coventry PEACE Campus $3,410

Coventry Village Special Improvement District $3,410

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad $3,410

Dance Evert $4,265

Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio $2,935

Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio $3,410

Downtown Cleveland Alliance $14,920

East Cleveland Farmers' Market Preservation Society $2,140

Edward E. Parker Museum of Art $3,410

Empowering Epilepsy $4,265

Encore Chamber Music Institute $6,340

Environmental Health Watch $15,815

Euclid Beach Park Now $3,410

Far West Center $4,265

Folknet $3,410

Food Strong $4,265

Fostering Hope $4,265

Foundry, The $4,265

Friends of the East Cleveland Public Library $3,410

Friends of the McGaffin Carillon $6,310

From Me $4,265

Front Steps Housing and Services $4,265

FrontLine Service $4,265

FutureHeights $4,265

Gardening in the District $3,410

Gathering Place, The $4,265

German Central $3,070

German Music Society $1,365

Golden Ciphers Youth Development & Cultural Arts Center $4,265

Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble $4,265

Graffiti HeArt $3,410

Greater Cleveland Film Commission $4,265

Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association $14,710

Group Plan Commission $4,265

Harvard Community Services Center $3,410

Harvard Square Center, The $3,410

Hasani Management Inc $3,410

Heights Youth Theatre $13,970

Henry Johnson Center $4,265

Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation $9,920

Hospice of the Western Reserve $13,030

In Harmony Therapeutic Services $9,040

India Fest USA $3,410

InMotion $3,410

International Community Council $3,410

International Women's Air & Space Museum $3,410

Italian Cultural Garden $3,410

Jennings Center for Older Adults $14,750

Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland Ohio $4,265

Jewish Federation of Cleveland $12,960

John Carroll University $4,265

Jones Road Family Development Corporation $10,810

Kaboom Collective $13,675

Kings & Queens of Art $3,410

Kulture Kids $14,725

Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy $7,185

LakewoodAlive $4,265

Larchmere PorchFest $3,410

Les Délices $15,345

LGBT Community Center Greater Cleveland $4,265

Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation $2,730

Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives $11,165

Local $15,475

LYLESART $4,265

M.U.S.i.C. $10,670

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts $13,675

Malachi Center $4,050

Mandel JCC $13,300

Mantles and Makers $3,410

May Dugan Center $3,410

Men of Independence $3,410

MidTown Cleveland $4,265

Movement Project, The $12,795

Museum of Creative Human Art $4,265

Music and Art at Trinity $11,770

Naach Di Cleveland $3,410

NAMI Greater Cleveland $4,265

New Avenues to Independence $2,970

NewBridge Cleveland Center for Arts & Technology $14,970

No Exit $3,410

North East Ohio Musical Heritage Association $4,265

North Pointe Ballet $4,265

North Union Farmers Market $4,265

Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development $3,070

Northwest Neighborhoods CDC $8,235

OCA Greater Cleveland $4,265

Oh Sew Powerful $4,265

Ohio City Incorporated $4,265

Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation $4,265

One South Euclid $4,265

Open Doors Academy $15,475

Open Tone Music $12,790

Pakistani Cultural Garden $3,410

PALS for Healing $14,535

Parma Area Fine Arts Council $3,410

Polish Village Parma $3,410

Praxis Fiber Workshop $15,280

Radio on the Lake Theatre $3,410

Reaching Heights $3,410

Refresh Collective $15,970

Refugee Response $14,120

Renovare Music $8,520

Restore Cleveland Hope $3,410

Ridna Shkola Cleveland $4,265

Roberto Ocasio Foundation $3,410

Rollin' Buckeyez $4,265

Schmooze Ohio $1,705

School of Cleveland Ballet $14,770

Shaker Arts Council $3,410

Shore Cultural Centre $3,410

Slavic Village Development $3,410

SOS: Strengthening Our Students $3,410

St. Clair Superior Development Corp. $4,265

Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy $3,410

Studio Institute $4,265

STV Bavaria $4,265

Suburban Symphony Orchestra $4,265

Talespinner Children's Theatre $15,655

Tender Hearts Crusades $4,265

Thea Bowman Center $3,410

Tremont West Development Corporation $7,640

Trobár Medieval $4,265

Ukrainian Cultural Arts Association of Greater Cleveland $2,560

Union Miles Development Corporation $4,265

University Circle Inc. $13,580

Upcycle Parts Shop $4,265

UpStage Players $3,410

Ursuline College $4,265

VIVA Bavaria $3,410

Wake Up and Live's Actor's Studio $3,410

Waterloo Arts $15,620

West Park Kamm's Neighborhood Development $4,265

West Side Catholic Center $4,265

West Side Community House $15,390

Western Reserve Chorale $4,265

Western Reserve Fire Museum & Education Center $3,410

Western Reserve Land Conservancy $3,410

Westlake Chinese School $3,410

Westown Community Development Corporation $3,410

Windsong, Cleveland's Feminist Chorus $4,265

Women in History $3,410

Writers in Residence $4,260

Youth Challenge $4,265

