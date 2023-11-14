Cleveland Ballet president and artistic director suspended amid investigation

Cleveland Ballet is responding to “serious workplace allegations” against its president and artistic director, who are married, according to its board.

The board suspended Cleveland Ballet CEO Michael Krasnyansky and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe. The couple co-founded the nonprofit dance company in 2014. It’s been a resident company at Playhouse Square since 2017.

Through a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the board said that "experienced outside counsel" will conduct an investigation into the unspecified issues.

In a statement, Board Chair Dr. Michael Frank said the moves will ensure "a fair and impartial review."

“The Board is intent on fixing anything that emerges from the independent investigation that diminishes our unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe, productive, diverse, inclusive, professional, collegial and secure work environment for all our artists and staff,” he wrote.

Howard Bender, vice president of development, will serve as interim CEO. His career includes 28 years as an operatic tenor. He most recently served as executive director of Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra.

Cynthia Graham, currently director of repertoire, will serve as artistic director. She's been a guest instructor at schools and ballet companies throughout Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York.

The first incarnation of Cleveland Ballet lasted from 1935-1942. A second incarnation ran from 1972-2000. The current iteration made its stage debut in October 2015 at Playhouse Square.

Guadalupe, a native of Puerto Rico, studied under George Balanchine at the School of American Ballet in New York City. She previously danced with the second incarnation of Cleveland Ballet, and she also founded what’s now known as the School of Cleveland Ballet in 2000. She was honored with an Ohio Arts Council Governor's Award last year.