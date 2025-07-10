5 Things to do in NEO: Celebrate Superman, baseball heritage and more

Celebrate Superman

“Superman” leaps into theaters this week, and the Man of Steel’s hometown, where the film was also shot, is celebrating. The Cleveland Public Library presents A Superhero Homecoming, featuring an escape room, comic strip workshop and chances to meet — and hear from — the people behind the comics. Artists and writers, including Cleveland’s own Brian Michael Bendis, will be on-hand for the event at the Downtown branch, noon-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Cleveland’s championship ball club

Eighty years ago, the Cleveland Buckeyes won their only Negro League World Series title. The Baseball Heritage Museum in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood is marking the occasion with the new exhibit, "Hidden All-Stars." Created by Cleveland Institute of Art student Nicole Alvarez, the exhibit honors the team’s 1942-50 run through 15 paintings, transforming faded memories into vibrant pop art. The exhibit runs through Aug. 10.

An opera of tragedy and triumph

At Playhouse Square this weekend, hear the true stories of people who were wrongfully convicted, told through a mix of opera, rock and gospel. Commissioned by the Cincinnati Opera in 2019, the libretto of “Blind Injustice” interweaves the words of people who were exonerated with help from the Ohio Innocence Project. The piece, performed by Chagrin Arts Northeast Ohio, is at the Outcalt Theatre this Friday through Sunday.

New art in Kenmore

Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood is becoming another arts hub for the city. On Friday at 6:30 p.m., students from the University of Akron and Firestone Community Learning Center unveil the latest piece of public art, a wheat paste mural titled "Kenmore Can,” celebrating music, art and culture along “the boulevard.” The piece is at Buzzbin, and the unveiling is part of the neighborhood’s First Friday festivities, running until 9 p.m.

Rising classical in Hudson

The Ascent Music summer concert series comes to a close this weekend, with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. in the Western Reserve Academy chapel in Hudson. Both shows feature rising artists from around the world who participated in this year’s festival, with the Friday program focused on chamber music.

