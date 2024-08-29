5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland National Air Show, Stark County Fair and more

Cleveland National Air Show

Following a 60-year tradition, the Cleveland National Air Show returns this Labor Day weekend. The event showcases the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they do flight demonstrations and aerobatics. Those inside the gates of Burke Lakefront Airport can tour some of the aircrafts. The air show runs Saturday through Monday.



Akron Pizza Fest

This one is for all the pizza connoisseurs who want a taste of different parlors throughout the Akron area. People can enjoy either a slice of pizza or a whole pie from places like Pizza Cat, DaVinci's Pizza and Upper Crust. The Akron Pizza Fest is Friday and Saturday right outside of Lock 3 on West Bowery Street.



LGBT Community Center art shows

Explore the work of two Cleveland Institute of Art seniors at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. One exhibit debuts the drawings and paintings of Jazzee Rozier, whose aim is to show the life of a modern-day Black lesbian. Another exhibit presents work by 25 transgender artists. The shows open on Friday and run until Sept. 27.



Cleveland Oktoberfest

Embrace the culture of Germany as the Cleveland Oktoberfest returns this weekend. Enjoy pierogies and bratwursts and a variety of different live music bands and dance groups. Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Friday through Labor Day and then Sept. 6-7.



Stark County Fair

Enjoy fried food, livestock and more at the Stark County Fair. This week-long event hosts a series of fair rides, a concert by rock band Night Ranger, truck pulls and art shows put on by 4H. The fair runs through Labor Day.

