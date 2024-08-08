Plan your Akron PorchROKR 2024 with Shuffle’s music picks

Akron's Highland Square neighborhood will once again transform into a vibrant epicenter of live music for PorchROKR on August 17.

More than 150 bands from Northeast Ohio perform on house porches and outside of local businesses throughout the neighborhood between West Market, Aqueduct and Hurlburt streets.

The eclectic lineup spans an array of genres, with music starting at 11 a.m.

Cleveland Public Library Floco Torres and Holbrook Riles III perform as Free Black! and will headline this year's PorchROKR event. The hip-hop duo plays the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

The group, developed by Floco Torres and Holbrook Riles III (HR3), has made it on Shuffle’s favorite local music lists and appeared on the podcast in 2021.

Torres said the group’s name represents the freedom of being a multi-dimensional Black artist, and it serves as a mantra for listeners to express themselves.

“When we look out from the stage, there's a lot of different types of people at our shows,” Torres said. “So, for you, you take the ‘Free’ part, and that's for the audience.”

Coming together as Free Black! has empowered both musicians to craft songs around historical, artistic, literary and societal themes.

Last fall, Free Black! released the 20-track “LIVE at Cave Akron!”, which captures the raw energy of their onstage performances.

Beyond the music

Brittany Nader Akron band Off-Leash, formerly known as Detention, performs on the main stage at PorchROKR 2023 for a large crowd.

PorchROKR has a decade-long tradition of creating a community-focused venue for music, art, entertainment and activities for all ages.

This year’s festival features numerous volunteers, along with 100 vendors offering a variety of food, crafts and unique finds.

Families can look forward to the Kids Zone, packed with activities to keep the little ones entertained and engaged.

The RoadRokr 5k race, benefiting Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, kicks off the event at 8 a.m. at 867 W. Market St.

Highland Square yoga studio Yoga Squared hosts a free, outdoor yoga class at 10 a.m. at 209 Merriman Rd.

The night before, the community can get into the spirit of the festival atmosphere with a free screening of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary “Summer of Soul” at House Three Thirty starting at 7 p.m.

Your guide to PorchROKR’s 2023 performers

Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share their top PorchROKR artist selections for this year’s event.

Amanda’s picks:

1. Apostle Jones – 11 a.m., Main Stage at 527 W. Market St.

2. Esther Fitz – 3 p.m., 133 Merriman Rd.

3. The Baker's Basement – 5 p.m., 126 Charlotte St.

4. Da Land Brass Band – 12 p.m., Ray’s Patio at 801 W. Market St.

5. Blue Hour – 2 p.m., The Merriman at 209 Merriman Rd.

6. Benny Lava and The Guavas – 4 p.m., House 330 Cabaret at 532 W. Market St.

7. Wreck Like Me – 6 p.m., 733 W Market St, Suite 106a

8. People in The Daytime – 2 p.m., 644 Weber Ave.

9. TRUSS – 6 p.m., 644 Weber Ave.

10. The First Days of Spring – 12 p.m., 633 W. Market St.

Brittany’s picks:

1. Grumpy Plum – 2 p.m., 733 W Market St, Suite 106a

2. Soleo – 1 p.m., American Legion at 783 W Market St.

3. Aka & co. – 6 p.m., 633 W. Market St.

4. Compass – 1 p.m., 705 Weber Ave.

5. Funeral Commercial – 4 p.m., 611 Weber Ave.

6. Lovely Weather – 12 p.m., 96 Hawthorne Ave.

7. Shame Chamber – 5 p.m., 590 Weber Ave.

8. Timi Funk – 3 p.m., American Legion at 783 W Market St.

9. Wednesday Demonstration – 6 p.m., The Matinee at 812 Market St.

10. judelyn – 12 p.m., 102 Merriman Rd.

Shuffle’s PorchROKR ‘24 playlist on Spotify includes a sampling of songs attendees will hear on August 17.

Shuffle at PorchROKR

Get to know some of the artists who will perform at this year’s festival through their prior Shuffle interviews.

Wreck Like Me – 6 p.m., 733 W Market St, Suite 106a

Mr. Jeff – 11 a.m., 45 Marshall Ave.

Glass Bones (formerly CityCop) – 6 p.m., 611 Weber Ave.

The Baker's Basement – 5 p.m., 126 Charlotte Ave.

Off-Leash (formerly Detention) – 2 p.m., 102 Merriman Rd.

Red Rose Panic – 6 p.m., 102 Merriman Rd.

Shelby Olive – 6 p.m., The Merriman

Soleo – 1 p.m., American Legion

Dave Rich and His Enablers – 6 p.m., 46 Kuder Ave.

DreamStates – 5 p.m., 705 Weber Ave.

Free Black! – 7:30 p.m., main stage