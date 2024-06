WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle about the shows that complete the OLO 2024 season: Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Gondoliers" opens June 26, followed by "The Count of Luxenbourg" and "The Arcadians," plus a downtown Wooster patriotic pops concert July 4th. Click on the link for show, schedule and ticket information.