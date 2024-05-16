Conrad Tao on Rachmaninoff's 'Soft Power'

WCLV's Bill O'Connell talks with pianist Conrad Tao who appears Friday May 17, 7:30pm, in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center as part of this year's Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival. The festival's theme is Power, and Mr. Tao's recital-with-commentary is about Sergei Rachmaninoff — how he influenced American music and how American music, especially popular music and jazz in 1920's New York, affected him. Cleveland Orchestra cellist Dane Johansen also appears.

Here is the playlist for this fascinating and diverse program:

RACHMANINOFF Prelude, Op. 32, No. 5

STRAYHORN Take the “A” Train

SONDHEIM In Buddy’s Eyes from 'Follies'

RACHMANINOFF Variation 15 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

STRAYHORN Lush Life

RACHMANINOFF Variation 18 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

ARLEN Somewhere Over the Rainbow

R. SCHUMANN “Auf Einer Burg” from Liederkreis

RACHMANINOFF Études-Tableaux, Op. 39, No. 2

RACHMANINOFF “Daisies” from Six Romances

STRAYHORN Day Dream

RACHMANINOFF Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 3

BUDDY KAYE Full Moon and Empty Arms