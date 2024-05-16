Conrad Tao on Rachmaninoff's 'Soft Power'
WCLV's Bill O'Connell talks with pianist Conrad Tao who appears Friday May 17, 7:30pm, in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center as part of this year's Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival. The festival's theme is Power, and Mr. Tao's recital-with-commentary is about Sergei Rachmaninoff — how he influenced American music and how American music, especially popular music and jazz in 1920's New York, affected him. Cleveland Orchestra cellist Dane Johansen also appears.
Here is the playlist for this fascinating and diverse program:
RACHMANINOFF Prelude, Op. 32, No. 5
STRAYHORN Take the “A” Train
SONDHEIM In Buddy’s Eyes from 'Follies'
RACHMANINOFF Variation 15 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
STRAYHORN Lush Life
RACHMANINOFF Variation 18 from Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
ARLEN Somewhere Over the Rainbow
R. SCHUMANN “Auf Einer Burg” from Liederkreis
RACHMANINOFF Études-Tableaux, Op. 39, No. 2
RACHMANINOFF “Daisies” from Six Romances
STRAYHORN Day Dream
RACHMANINOFF Études-Tableaux, Op. 33, No. 3
BUDDY KAYE Full Moon and Empty Arms