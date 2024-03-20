'¡Hispania!' from Apollo's Fire

Bill and Jeannette talk about Apollo's Fire latest themed program, "¡Hispania!

A Voyage from Spain to the Americas." A troupe of 17 international artists sets out on a musical journey from 16th-century Spain to baroque Latin America. In this program designed by Jeannette Sorrell, the music of Spanish composers Diego Ortiz, Gaspar Sanz, and Santiago de Murcia blends virtuosity with lively dance rhythms. Crossing the Atlantic, we encounter Mexican and Peruvian influences. Sephardic ballads from the Jewish communities of Spain and Argentina ring with love and despair.

The Apollo’s Fire musicians on strings, plucked instruments, and percussion join with acclaimed Puerto Rican soprano Sophia Burgos, who now has a major career in Europe, and flamenco guitarist Jeremías García.

Pre-Concert Conversation with flamenco guitarist Jeremías García, 1 hour before each performance.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2024, 7:30PM

St. Bernard Catholic Church, AKRON

THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2024, 7:30PM

St. Rocco Catholic Church, CLEVELAND

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024, 7:30PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Afterglow!

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Featured Artists

Sophia Burgos,soprano

Jeremías García,flamenco guitarist

with Andréa Walker,soprano