'¡Hispania!' from Apollo's Fire
Bill and Jeannette talk about Apollo's Fire latest themed program, "¡Hispania!
A Voyage from Spain to the Americas." A troupe of 17 international artists sets out on a musical journey from 16th-century Spain to baroque Latin America. In this program designed by Jeannette Sorrell, the music of Spanish composers Diego Ortiz, Gaspar Sanz, and Santiago de Murcia blends virtuosity with lively dance rhythms. Crossing the Atlantic, we encounter Mexican and Peruvian influences. Sephardic ballads from the Jewish communities of Spain and Argentina ring with love and despair.
The Apollo’s Fire musicians on strings, plucked instruments, and percussion join with acclaimed Puerto Rican soprano Sophia Burgos, who now has a major career in Europe, and flamenco guitarist Jeremías García.
Pre-Concert Conversation with flamenco guitarist Jeremías García, 1 hour before each performance.
Details at apollosfire.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2024, 7:30PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church, AKRON
THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2024, 7:30PM
St. Rocco Catholic Church, CLEVELAND
FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024, 7:30PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Afterglow!
SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Featured Artists
Sophia Burgos,soprano
Jeremías García,flamenco guitarist
with Andréa Walker,soprano