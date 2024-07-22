50 Years of the Cleveland Int'l Piano Competition

SPECIAL 50 Years of CIPC

WCLV’s Bill O’Connell hosts an hour looking at the half-century history of the Cleveland International Piano Competition through the lens of the 1995 Gold Medalist, Margarita Shevchenko. She speaks of her early training, the influence of her teachers Vera Gornostayeva and Sergei Babayan, her impressions of Cleveland and the Competition, and the place that the music of Chopin has in her art. And we'll sample recordings made in 1996 under the auspices of the CIPC, including Chopin's Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante and Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata.'

Listen for live broadcasts on WCLV of the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition. Thursday August 1 through Sunday August 3: the Semi-Final Round recitals from Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center. We’ll air the two Final Salon sessions in Glidden House on a delayed basis. The Tuesday August 6 session airs Wednesday the 7th at 8pm, and the Wednesday session airs Thursday August 8th also at 8. Both Concerto Finals concerts with The Cleveland Orchestra air live on WCLV, Friday and Saturday, August 9th and 10th, and we will also air live the announcement of the medalists’ order later Saturday night.

