Sarah Hicks Leads TCO for "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

WCLV's Bill OÇonnell talks with conductor Sarah Hicks. Born in Tokyo, raised in Honolulu, Sarah Hicks is a specialist in the live-to-film concert genre and since 2019 has been a consultant for Disney Concerts. Her film concerts can be found on Disney+. After conducting John Williams' iconic score for Raiders of the Lost Ark with The Cleveland Orchestra, the globe-hopping dynamo has dates at Royal Albert Hall, London for The Lion King in Concert on July 7. Five days later she's in San Francisco for Disney Sounds of Magic, and a week later she's at the Hollywood Bowl for Disney's 80's-90's Celebration in Concert.

The Cleveland Ochestra

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Raiders of the Lost Ark Live in Concert

Blossom Music Center

Saturday & Sunday June 29+30, 7:00 PM – 9:35 PM

