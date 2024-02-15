Cuyahoga Arts & Culture still eyeing November cigarette tax renewal

A renewal and expansion of Cuyahoga County's cigarette tax for the arts could appear on this November's ballot - but its size and scope are still being determined. During its meeting Thursday, the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture board discussed the levy campaign with Jeff Rusnak, CEO of political strategy firm R Strategy Group. Last fall, he recommended placing the cigarette tax on this fall's ballot. Without any action, it would expire in 2027.

CAC receives its funding from the 30-cent-per-pack cigarette tax, and revenues have fallen by half since the tax’s inception in 2007. Board members have sparred at previous meetings over how and when to ask voters to renew and expand the tax. Rusnak recommended that CAC's role should be educational, with community outreach on how the arts can have a positive impact on education and mental health.



Cleveland Ballet funding

At its November meeting, the board approved $10.75 million in grants for nonprofits, including support for Cleveland Ballet. However, the board decided to not enter into an agreement pending an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. That investigation closed last month with the departure of co-founder Gladisa Guadalupe.

At Thursday’s meeting, Paulsen said CAC is having ongoing conversations with Cleveland Ballet and awaiting information from its accounting team. The company had been slated for a 77% increase over its 2023 grant.



Outgoing board member

Board Member Charna Sherman began the meeting with criticism of the December 2023 minutes, saying they were inaccurate. She also reiterated her concern that the equipment used to stream CAC meetings is inadequate and suffers from poor audio quality. Sherman has been critical of CAC Executive Director Jill Paulsen and Board President Nancy Mendez in the past. Earlier this year, she said she plans to step down when her term expires in March. Mendez closed the meeting by recognizing Sherman’s nine years on the board.

Karolyn Isenhart’s term will also end March 31, and her application to continue serving will go to county council for consideration.