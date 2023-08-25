WCLV Program Guide 08-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Keiko’s Birthday March

Elvin Jones, Youngblood, Lady Luck

Javon Jackson, With Peter Bradley, Easy-Peasy

Don Braden, Earth Wind and Wonder, That’s the Way of the World

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Roaring Fork Closure

Matt Otto, Umbra, Prez

Steve Carrington, Friends R Family, Norwegian Butterfly

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction Are You Headed? , In What Direction Are You Headed?

Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Soular Power

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Swingin’ Up in Harlem

Duke Ellington, The Okeh Ellington, Harlem Twist

Duke Ellington, The Best of Duke Ellington, Harlem Air Shaft

Dick Hyman – Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Vignette

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Cup Bearers

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Grooveyard

Curtis Counce, West Coast Jazz, Carl’s Blues

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Two Funky People

Pacific Jazz Group, The Pacific Jazz Group, Line for Lyons

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run

The 14, Islands, Bud Powell

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Why Think About Tomorrow?

Freddie Hubbard, James Spaulding, Albert Daily, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Up Jumped Spring

Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Tyrner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Cisco

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Brian Blade, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment Remember

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Charles Brown, Dr. John, Cilfford Solomon, Danny Daron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life Fool's Paradise

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Art of the Trio, volume 1 Blame It On My Youth

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Reloaded Sack of Woe

Miles Davis, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Roy McCurdy, Victor Gaskin Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do wE Think We ARe Who Do You Think You Are?

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One and Only Love

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Joe Lovano, Judi Silvano, The Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Pecche?

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Street Band Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Swayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter I've Got You Under My Skin

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Street Band Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria (1150)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Well-tempered Clavier - Bach was the most thorough but not alone in writing in support of a ‘modern’ tuning system

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 846, fr WTC I Robert Costin (1975 Metzler/Trinity College Chapel, Cambridge, England)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 870, WTC II Louis Thiry (1970 Koenig/Reformed Church, Auteuil, France)

HEINRICH WILHELM STOLZE: Prelude & Fugue in C, fr Die Wohltemperierte Orgel Reinhard Kluth (1687 Vater-1999 West/Stadtkirche, Celle, Germany)

BACH: Preludes in A-flat (BWV 886), E-flat (876), G (884), d (875) and D (874), fr WTC II Timothy Albrecht (2005 Jaeckel/Schwartz Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA)

BACH: Fugues in D/d, BWV 850/851, fr WTC 1 Frédéric Desenclos (1726 Garrels/Old Catholic Church, Den Hague)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C#, BWV 848, fr WTC 1 J. Bryan Dyker, flute; George Bozeman (1958 Flentrop/Busch Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA)

BACH: Prelude in c#, BWV 849, fr WTC I Daniele Boccaccio (2006 Zanin/St.Antonio Abate, Padua, Italy)

BACH (arr. Ritter): Fugue in c#, BWV 849, fr WTC I Michael Schönheit (1866 Ladegast/Merseburg Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Gloria in Excelsis Deo - We make our annual summer visit to the With Heart and Voice program archive to hear from Richard Gladwell, the program’s original creator and host. This week it’s a program from 2002, as Richard shares settings of the Gloria in Excelsis Deo by Max Reger, Antonio Vivaldi, Herbert Howells, W A Mozart and more!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum (1698)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D (1735)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes (1585)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria (1572)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the Opera

Asako Hirabayashi: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Charles Ullery, bassoon; Asako Hirabayashi, piano Bauman Fine Arts Series, Parkway United Church of Christ, Minneapolis, MN

George Gershwin, arr. Cappuccio: Blues from An American in Paris The Italian Saxophone Quartet The Friends of Chamber Music, A&M United Methodist Church, College Station, TX

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 2-4 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Tianyi Lu, conductor; Sunwook Kim, piano

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Claude Debussy: Jeux—Pablo Heras Casado, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/6/2023.

Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See [world premiere, TCO Commission]

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing perform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Ballade James Albrecht, trombone; James Wilding, piano

Ty Alan Emerson: Lorraine Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Randall Fusco, piano

Ty Alan Emerson: Cast Thy Nighted Colour Off Gabriel Piqué, saxophones; Nicholas Underhill, piano; Bruce Golden, Dylan Moffett, percussion

Michael Leese: Dilling Fantasy (1989-90) Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Dialogue – Sonata for Two Pianos Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - CentroVilla25: Entrepreneurship and Investment in Cleveland’s Hispanic Community - Jenice Contreras

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)