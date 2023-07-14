WCLV Listeners Choose Annie the Senior Dog!

The tale of 19-year-old Annie, who was fostered even though she was not expected to live beyond another month, appealed to WCLV listeners, who voted Annie's story as the Pet News of the Week.

The Pet News is heard on WCLV 90.3, wclv.org, and via the Ideastream Public Media App Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time, with the voting on Fridays beginning at 7:25. Will you vote next Friday? I hope the answer is yes.

Note: The photo is not of Annie, but of a dog that also seems to be up in years.