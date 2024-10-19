The "Hurricane Dog" Survivor Wins the Pet News of the Week

By two votes, the "Hurricane Dog," which had been found tied to a fence in deep water near a Hurricane Milton evacuation route, won Pet News honors Oct. 18. Coming in second was the "Pirate Cat," which jumped into the open driver's side window of a woman who had just wanted to say hello to the cat, which was nearby on the pavement. The woman decided to take the cat home.

Many thanks to all of you who vote for the Pet News of the Week. Many of you keep the tales of these animals in your thoughts. Some of you confer with relatives or friends to (1) decide your vote, or (2) discuss the pets themselves.