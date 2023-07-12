© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Institute of Music cuts 15 percent of administrative staff

Ideastream Public Media | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
The cuts at CIM affected administrative staff at the University Circle institution, with about 350 students enrolled.
The Cleveland Institute of Music has eliminated about a dozen administrative staff as part of a restructuring effort. The University Circle institution has around 70 administrative staff listed on its website. An additional 152 are listed as conservatory and preparatory staff.

In a statement, CIM Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Drohan wrote:

CIM made the painful decision to eliminate and restructure 15% of the administrative staff effective Tuesday, July 11. No matter how carefully or compassionately they are executed, layoffs and restructures are difficult.

The pressures faced by CIM are not the same as those being faced by America’s arts and education sector, although no organization is immune to the rising inflation and interest rates. Indeed CIM’s emphasis on lowering tuition and increasing scholarships has resulted in record alumni achievement and an exceptionally competitive incoming class. The decision to restructure was made to preserve the exceptional training environment at CIM which our students have come to expect, while continuing to ensure that cost is not a barrier for any student.

The CIM website lists the average tuition as $40,000 and enrollment of about 350 students.

Drohan did not respond to questions about whether the cuts include Carlos Kalmar, principal conductor and director of orchestral studies and the conducting program. In May, it was made public that he was accused by a student of inappropriate behavior.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia is a senior reporter for Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
