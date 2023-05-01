Cleveland Institute of Music investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior

The Cleveland Institute of Music is investigating a professor following allegations of inappropriate behavior from a student.

The school has also asked students to come forward if they have witnessed or experienced sexual harassment by Carlos Kalmar, principal conductor and director of orchestral studies and the conducting program.

The school's Title IX director, Vivian Scott, says she cannot comment on an ongoing investigation into his behavior.

In an email sent to students seeking more information, Scott assured the student body that there would be no retaliation or academic consequences for the move.

CIM Spokesperson Kathleen Drohan issued the following statement: “We are not going to go into detail about any sensitive personnel issues, but as with any such situation like this one CIM will conduct a thorough and fair investigation. We are in the process of retaining an outside, independent party to conduct this investigation. To protect the process and privacy of all involved, we do not plan to comment any further.”

Uruguayan-born and Vienna-trained, Carlos Kalmar was named director of orchestral and conducting programs at CIM in 2021, following a three-year search. He left the Oregon Symphony after 18 years as its music director to take the post. He has been artistic director of Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival since 2000. At the time he joined CIM, the school said his responsibilities would include conducting student ensembles in addition to directing programs.

