WCLV Program Guide for Sun 6/25

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Holler Back

Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Memphis Redux

Herbie Mann, Memphis Underground, Memphis Underground

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, A Few Miles from Memphis

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Mabern, Edward Lee

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues for Smalls

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Archaeopteryx

Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, O Barquino

Duduka da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Novo

Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Pa’la Ocha Tambo

Jane Bunnett, Playing with Fire, Sierra

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land

Michael Davis, Open City, Hossland

Ben Markley, Clockwise: Music of Cedar Walton, Holy Land

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions

John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In

James McGowan, Reaching In, Tripping Triceratops

Renee Rosnes, Written in the Rocks, Galapagos

LeBoeuf Brothers, Hush, Wedding Planning

Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Twenty Twenty Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song

Houston Person, Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Save Your Love For Me

H2 Big Band, Rene Marie It Could Happen Autobiography

H2 Big Band It Could Happen Hocus Pocus

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Phil Woods, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahy, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek

Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Basie

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Let There Be Love

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Autumn in New York

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow The Social Soft Shoe

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' (1725)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Audience Friendly - Concert and session recordings and conversation with the likable and loquacious Spanish virtuoso Raul Prieto Ramirez

CÉSAR FRANCK: Piece heroique Raul Prieto Ramirez (1937-1986 Mascioni-Tambourini/Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica of the Nativity of Mary, Milan, Italy)

JORDI CERVELLO: Preludiando Maria-Teresa Sierra Martinez, piano; Raul Prieto Ramirez (1908 Walcker-2002 Grenzing/Palau de la Musica, Barcelona, Spain)

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Humoresque from 2 Duos Maria-Teresa Sierra Martinez, piano; Raul Prieto Ramirez (1908 Walcker-2002 Grenzing/Palau de la Musica, Barcelona, Spain)

J.S.BACH: Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 731. SEBASTIAN AGUILERA de HEREDIA: Tiento de Batalla. FRANZ LISZT (trans. Ramirez): Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Raul Prieto Ramirez (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer Music - Summer provides an opportunity for rest, relaxation, and recharging from the busyness of life. In this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music pointing us to themes of rest and renewal

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)

Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball (1951)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat 'Hymn of Praise' (1840)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 6 in F (1770)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix

Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem No. 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Franz Liszt: Danza sacra e duetto finale d'Aida Anna Geniushene, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Nathalie Joachim: Seen Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Steven Stucky: Radical Light

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Op 82

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/6/23

Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See [world premiere, TCO Commission]

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023 - Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum

Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16)

Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

BREAK MUSIC: Prelude No. 1 from Three Preludes, George Gershwin (1898-1937) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59)

Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

A memorial tribute to northeast Ohio composer Loris Chobanian, who passed away May 14, 2022 at the age of 90

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science and Medicine to Prevent Human Rights Violations - Sam Zarifi

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)