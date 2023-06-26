WCLV Program Guide for Sun 6/25
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Holler Back
Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Memphis Redux
Herbie Mann, Memphis Underground, Memphis Underground
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s, A Few Miles from Memphis
Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Mabern, Edward Lee
George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Blues for Smalls
Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Archaeopteryx
Antonio Adolfo, Bossa 65, O Barquino
Duduka da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Novo
Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Pa’la Ocha Tambo
Jane Bunnett, Playing with Fire, Sierra
Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land
Michael Davis, Open City, Hossland
Ben Markley, Clockwise: Music of Cedar Walton, Holy Land
John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions
John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In
James McGowan, Reaching In, Tripping Triceratops
Renee Rosnes, Written in the Rocks, Galapagos
LeBoeuf Brothers, Hush, Wedding Planning
Christine Jensen, Day Moon, Twenty Twenty Blues
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song
Houston Person, Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Save Your Love For Me
H2 Big Band, Rene Marie It Could Happen Autobiography
H2 Big Band It Could Happen Hocus Pocus
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely
Phil Woods, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahy, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek
Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie
Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Basie
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Let There Be Love
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Autumn in New York
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow The Social Soft Shoe
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together
Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues
Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' (1725)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Audience Friendly - Concert and session recordings and conversation with the likable and loquacious Spanish virtuoso Raul Prieto Ramirez
CÉSAR FRANCK: Piece heroique Raul Prieto Ramirez (1937-1986 Mascioni-Tambourini/Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica of the Nativity of Mary, Milan, Italy)
JORDI CERVELLO: Preludiando Maria-Teresa Sierra Martinez, piano; Raul Prieto Ramirez (1908 Walcker-2002 Grenzing/Palau de la Musica, Barcelona, Spain)
CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Humoresque from 2 Duos Maria-Teresa Sierra Martinez, piano; Raul Prieto Ramirez (1908 Walcker-2002 Grenzing/Palau de la Musica, Barcelona, Spain)
J.S.BACH: Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 731. SEBASTIAN AGUILERA de HEREDIA: Tiento de Batalla. FRANZ LISZT (trans. Ramirez): Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Raul Prieto Ramirez (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer Music - Summer provides an opportunity for rest, relaxation, and recharging from the busyness of life. In this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music pointing us to themes of rest and renewal
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954)
Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball (1951)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat 'Hymn of Praise' (1840)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 6 in F (1770)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring), ballet in 2 parts for orchestra
Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA
Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim: Flock (Acoustic) Flutronix
Galina Ustvolskaya: Symphonic Poem No. 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
Giuseppe Verdi, arr. Franz Liszt: Danza sacra e duetto finale d'Aida Anna Geniushene, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX
Nathalie Joachim: Seen Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Víkingur Ólafsson, piano
Steven Stucky: Radical Light
John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Op 82
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/6/23
Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See [world premiere, TCO Commission]
Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023 - Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum
Helen Bryant, 22, Piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16)
Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)
Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)
Alex Laing and Peter Dugan Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)
BREAK MUSIC: Prelude No. 1 from Three Preludes, George Gershwin (1898-1937) performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)
Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59)
Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett
Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird (1910)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
A memorial tribute to northeast Ohio composer Loris Chobanian, who passed away May 14, 2022 at the age of 90
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science and Medicine to Prevent Human Rights Violations - Sam Zarifi
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)