Meet Allison Loggins-Hull, TCO's Composer-in-Residence

Allison Loggins-Hull has been associated with acts across the spectrum of popular and classical music including Hans Zimmer, Lizzo, Imani Winds, Alarm Will Sound, the International Contemporary Ensemble. Her music is resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity.

Ms. Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim co-founded the duo Flutronix, which has been praised for “redefining the flute and modernizing its sound by hauling it squarely into the world of popular music.” (MTV)

This is the first of Allison's three seasons as the Cleveland Orchestra’s 11th Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow. In addition to several Cleveland Orchestra commissions, her work will be centered around the narratives and history of Cleveland, through chamber music performances and composition workshops with students.

She will speak on The Cleveland Orchestra's panel Explorations, as part of The American Dream festival on Saturday May 20. And she is at Karamu House on Sunday May 21 at 2pm presenting her program Honoring Black Composers.