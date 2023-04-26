WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2023

lassical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop

Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

Great Jazz Trio S'Wonderful Take Five

John Swana In the Moment Teeko

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean

Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes

Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You

Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary

Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Light Blue

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday

Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation

Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie

Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands

Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Joshua Redman Freedom in the Groove When the Sun Comes Down

Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidoscope Jimbo's Lullaby

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Classic

Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

John Scofield Past Present Mr. Puffy

Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings My Old Flame

Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings Love Me or Leave Me

Stan Getz The Steamer There Will Never Be Another You

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps /On a Misty Night

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem

Chris Keefe Opening Dream

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)

Marc Copland Softly I Love You

Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes

Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Michael Torke: Green (1986)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie (1738)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix (2002)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (1600)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F (1800)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Suite (1960)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895)

Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto (1770)

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto in D (1806)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G (1884)

William Grant Still: If You Should Go (1949)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Traditional: Lucerne Song

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)

Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)