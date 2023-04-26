© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective   Chapter 2   Wishful Thinking

      Herlin Riley      Cream of the Crecent    Profit Stop

      Lafayette Harris III    Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Dolphin Dance

      Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park      In The Glow Of The Moon

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     A Child Is Born

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Whatever You Say

      Great Jazz Trio   S'Wonderful Take Five

      John Swana  In the Moment     Teeko

      Tim Lin     Romance in Formosa      How Deep Is The Ocean

      Fred Hersch Point in Time     Infant Eyes

      Bob Brookmeyer    Impulsive   One Side of You

      Julian Lage View With a Room  Tributary

      Alex Sipiagin     Hindsight   Light Blue

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

      Jessica Williams  Maybeck Recital Hall    Blue Tuesday

      Masada Chamber Ensembles      Bar Khokba  Maskil

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go   One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

      Peter Brendler    Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Puppets

      McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy    Contemplation

      Kenny Drew  A Look Inside     Ugly Beauty

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Henderson     Page One    Out Of The Night

      Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      Duke Ellington & John Coltrane      Stevie

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Fontessa    Bluesology

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps  Lift Up Your Hands

      Bill Frisell      Four  Lookout for Hope

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Mimi Fox    One For Wes Blues for Les

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Pumpkin Pi

      Ray Baretto Homage to Art     Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Joshua Redman     Freedom in the Groove   When the Sun Comes Down

      Cyrus Chestnut    Kaleidoscope Jimbo's Lullaby

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Classic

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      All The Things You Are

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

      John Scofield     Past Present      Mr. Puffy

      Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker     Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings    My Old Flame

      Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker     Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings    Love Me or Leave Me

      Stan Getz   The Steamer There Will Never Be Another You

      Gene Bertoncini   Quiet Now   Giant Steps /On a Misty Night

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

      Curtis Lundy      Against all Odds  Player's Anthem

      Chris Keefe Opening     Dream

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    I Love You (Verse)

      Marc Copland      Softly      I Love You

      Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter    If I Had You

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      Marcus Roberts    As Serenity Approaches  When The Morning Comes

      Curtis Fuller     Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   Creole Love Call

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Michael Torke: Green (1986)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie (1738)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix (2002)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (1600)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F (1800)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Suite (1960)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895)

Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto (1770)

Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto in D (1806)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G (1884)

William Grant Still: If You Should Go (1949)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Traditional: Lucerne Song

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)

Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

