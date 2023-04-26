WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2023
lassical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors
Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop
Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say
Great Jazz Trio S'Wonderful Take Five
John Swana In the Moment Teeko
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean
Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes
Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You
Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary
Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Light Blue
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now
Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday
Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation
Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Stevie
Modern Jazz Quartet Fontessa Bluesology
Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book 2-Steps Lift Up Your Hands
Bill Frisell Four Lookout for Hope
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Mimi Fox One For Wes Blues for Les
Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi
Ray Baretto Homage to Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Joshua Redman Freedom in the Groove When the Sun Comes Down
Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidoscope Jimbo's Lullaby
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Classic
Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are
Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff
John Scofield Past Present Mr. Puffy
Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings My Old Flame
Gerry Mulligan/Chet Baker Complete Pacific Jazz Recordings Love Me or Leave Me
Stan Getz The Steamer There Will Never Be Another You
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps /On a Misty Night
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent
Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem
Chris Keefe Opening Dream
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)
Marc Copland Softly I Love You
Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes
Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis
Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Michael Torke: Green (1986)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé (1934)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911)
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 (1813)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie (1738)
Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)
Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix (2002)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (1600)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 1 in F (1765)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)
Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)
Maurice Ravel: Minuet on the Name 'Haydn' (1909)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)
John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F (1800)
Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)
Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)
Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Kong (1933)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)
Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Suite (1960)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895)
Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto (1770)
Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony (1695)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto in D (1806)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G (1884)
William Grant Still: If You Should Go (1949)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro (1853)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
Traditional: Lucerne Song
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)
Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)
Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune (1887)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)
John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)