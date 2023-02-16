Join the Backyard Bird Count in Northeast Ohio

Birders, whether dedicated or sedentary, have a chance to enjoy nature this weekend with the Great Backyard Bird Count. It takes place Friday, Feb. 17, through Monday, Feb. 20.

Jim Tomko, head of the Audubon Society of Greater Cleveland, frequently hits the trails to observe his avian friends in Northeast Ohio. Yet with the bird count, he said anyone can participate, regardless of the weather.

“This count is designed for people that… just want to sit in the chair and look out their window,” he said. “The idea is to take 15 minutes out of your day and watch out your window. Count every bird you see, and then, if you're more active, you can go on a hike.”

The annual bird count includes participants in more than 100 countries entering their findings online. The data is tracked by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society.

This winter has been relatively mild, and Tomko said that could mean more open water, which would potentially attract more ducks.

“They’re pretty hearty,” Tomko said. “They've got down vests on all the time, so they'll hang out if there's some open water.”

Depending on the weather, that could mean mallards, buffleheads or redheads.

Why we watch

Backyard birders increase their chances of attracting feathered friends by maintaining a bird feeder. Tomko recommends cleaning it with a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach.

Anyone heading out in person could visit one of the three Audubon sanctuaries in Portage County. There are also spots closer to Lake Erie, such as the E. 55th St. marina.

“If you ever saw the Alfred Hitchcock movie ‘The Birds,’ you can imagine that,” he said.

The count provides a snapshot of the global bird population. Tomko said it’s a literal “canary in a coalmine.”

“[We] get a feeling for what species are in decline and what species are abundant and maybe even expanding,” Tomko said. “If we know our bird population is declining, then we're probably poisoning the environment for ourselves too.”

A 2019 Audubon study found that North America has lost about 3 billion birds over the past five decades.

