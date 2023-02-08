WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Keith Jarrett At The Blue Note How Long Has This Been Going On

Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters A New Day

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Behn Gillece Mindset Sands Of Time

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Bag's Mood

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows Punjab

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Ed Thigpen #1 In A Sentimental Mood

John Zorn Incerto Cascades

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia

James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me

Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One

Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Horace Silver And The Jazz Messengers Creepin' In

Gen Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Charlie Haden First Song First Song

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Emily Remler Take Two Afro blue

Roy Eldridge & Dizzy Gillespie Roy & Diz Sometimes I'm Happy

Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone

Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You

Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait

Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview

Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To

Benny Green The Source Cool Green

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813)

George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C (1730)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)

Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)

Martha J. Anderson: Sweetest Music Softly Stealing (1871)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 (1800)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Patience (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730)

Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Anderson & Roe: Mathilde, Marieke et Madeleine (2010)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody (1943)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast (1898)

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)