WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Keith Jarrett At The Blue Note How Long Has This Been Going On
Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters A New Day
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Behn Gillece Mindset Sands Of Time
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Bag's Mood
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows Punjab
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Andersson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Ed Thigpen #1 In A Sentimental Mood
John Zorn Incerto Cascades
Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue
Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia
James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me
Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One
Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize
Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station
David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge
Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late
T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Horace Silver And The Jazz Messengers Creepin' In
Gen Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Charlie Haden First Song First Song
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Emily Remler Take Two Afro blue
Roy Eldridge & Dizzy Gillespie Roy & Diz Sometimes I'm Happy
Lester Young Laughin' to Keep from Crying Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Red Mitchell/Kenny Barron The Red Barron Duo Sunshower
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song The Last Goodbye
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Sonny Rollins The Bridge Where Are You
Snorre Kirk Beat Portrait
Steve Davis Getting It Done Longview
Theo Hill Promethean Hey It's Me You're Talking To
Benny Green The Source Cool Green
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me
Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends
Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue
Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Nora Holt: Nora's Dance (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite (1908)
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813)
George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords in C (1730)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in B-Flat (1781)
Robert Schumann: Papillons (1831)
Martha J. Anderson: Sweetest Music Softly Stealing (1871)
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 (1800)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in Patience (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730)
Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)
Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Anderson & Roe: Mathilde, Marieke et Madeleine (2010)
Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)
Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio (1938)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody (1943)
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha's Wedding Feast (1898)
Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Florence Price: Adoration (1951)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)
Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)
Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)