Playwright pulled rights to Cleveland Play House show over reports of mistreatment

The director of the canceled Cleveland Play House production “I’m Back Now” is speaking out about why the production was pulled last month, just weeks ahead of its world premiere.

In a 10-part Instagram post, Stori Ayers alleges the Play House mishandled the assault of an actor and mistreated Black women artists. The playwright revoked the rights to “I’m Back Now” in response.

Ayers wrote that Play House Interim Artistic and Managing Director Mark Cuddy failed to notify her of a sexual assault on one of her actors that reportedly occurred in temporary artists’ housing, and that CPH leadership “doesn’t value Black women artists.” The actor was also not offered alternate housing and required to continue rehearsing after the assault, according to Ayers.

Cleveland Play House officials, Ayers and the playwright of “I’m Back Now,” Charly Evon Simpson, have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Ayers, a New York-based director, also said in her post that an interaction with CPH Board Chair Michael J. Meehan left her feeling that “artists of color… are not human to Cleveland Play House.”

Ayers' Instagram thread is also included in this series of tweets by Playwright Charley Evon Simpson:

I SAID NO TO HAVING MY PLAY DONE AT CLEVELAND PLAY HOUSE.



What follows is a statement from me and a longer one from director Stori Ayers about why she stepped away and why I pulled the rights to my play. pic.twitter.com/a2ARKQfOUc — Charly Evon Simpson (@CharlyESimpson) February 8, 2023

“I’m Back Now” was the company’s second production change this season, and the story follows a woman discovering her family's past as slaves, going back to the Civil War era. Last fall, the “Light It Up!” holiday program was canceled “at the request of the creators due to their own schedule and creative conflicts,” according to CPH. Alternate holiday programming was arranged in partnership with Karamu House and Apollo’s Fire.

When CPH announced the cancellation of “I’m Back Now” in January, the organization declined to comment on why it was canceled, posting on Facebook that "a series of events impacted the community of artists involved with the production."

Cleveland Play House leadership has been in flux since last spring, when longtime leader Laura Kepley stepped down. Managing director Collette A. Laisure stepped down in October. A search for replacements is still underway.

