2022 Holiday Programming

More programs will be added as details are finalized.

Sunday, December 11

8:00 p.m. Welcome Christmas with John Birge

There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle. It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Sunday, December 18

8:00 p.m. HANUKKAH SPECIAL Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Wednesday, December 21

10:00 p.m. A Soulful Christmas with Julie Amacher & Tesfa Wondemagegnehu

An uplifting Christmas special celebrating Black classical music and choral traditions

Saturday, December 24

6:00 a.m. Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain: An Irish-Appalachian Celebration

5:00 p.m. Hollywood Holiday with Lynne Werfel

8:00 p.m. 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

11:00 p.m. Hygge Holiday – Cozy Classics with Elena See

Sunday, December 25

8:00 a.m. All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel

2:00 p.m. 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

4:00 p.m. THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad

Christmas with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Sunday, January 1

7:00 p.m. New Year’s Day from Vienna 2023

Vienna Philharmonic, Franz Welser-Möst conducting