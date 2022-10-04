Apollo's Fire begins its 31st season with Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

Apollo’s Fire begins its 31st season as northeast Ohio’s premier Baroque ensemble this weekend, with performances of Claudio Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610. Mark Satola caught up with Apollo’s Fire’s founding music director Jeanette Sorrell to talk about Monteverdi and the rest of the season. Apollo’s Fire, conducted by Jeanette Sorrell, opens its 2022-23 season with two performances of the Vespers Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, at First Baptist Church in Shaker Hts. and St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village; and Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Akron and First Baptist Church in Shaker Hts. For more information about the 2022-23 season of Apollo’s Fire, visit www.apollosfire.org.