About Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra
Through our continuing partnership with The Cleveland Orchestra, Ideastream Public Media is presenting "Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra," available on radio and online streaming every weekday, immediately after BBC News at Noon.
These hour-long daily presentations will include selections from the ensemble’s recording and concert history, accompanied by a brief overview of the featured music and more.
The Cleveland Orchestra and WCLV, two longtime Northeast Ohio cultural institutions, recognize the value and importance of the arts — especially in helping people across our shared community persevere through trying times. As a result, the Orchestra and Ideastream Public Media are offering a daily dose of musical nourishment by broadcasting this series of weekday programs featuring highlights from past Cleveland Orchestra concerts and recordings.
All selections conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, unless otherwise indicated.
- - - - -
Monday, June 6
WEBER: Clarinet Concertino
Franklin Cohen, clarinet
TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 4
Tuesday, June 7
George Szell, conductor
WAGNER: Tannhäuser: Overture
SMETANA (arr Szell): String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life'
DVORÁK: Slavonic Dance No. 6
Wednesday, June 8
SCHUMANN: Scenes from Goethe's Faust: Overture
BRUCKNER: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8
BEETHOVEN: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 10 'Harp'
SHCHEDRIN: Selections from Carmen Suite
Thursday, June 9
MOZART: Don Giovanni: Overture
MOZART: Symphony No. 40
RAVEL: Boléro
Friday, June 10
George Szell, conductor
WAGNER: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and 'Liebestod'
DVORÁK: Symphony No. 8
- - - - -
Monday, June 13
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
RESPIGHI: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great
Tuesday, June 14
RAVEL: Valses nobles et sentimentales
BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra
Wednesday, June 15
HAYDN: Piano Concerto No. 11
Emanuel Ax, piano
SHOSTAKOVICH: Chamber Symphony
STRAUSS: Waltz 'Danube Maidens'
Thursday, June 16
BRAHMS: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4
STRAUSS: Aus Italien
Friday, June 17
STRAVINSKY: Scherzo fantastique
Pierre Boulez, conductor
STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring
Lorin Maazel, conductor
STRAVINSKY: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance
Pierre Boulez, conductor
- - - - -
More programs will be listed as they become available.