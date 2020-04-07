About Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra

Through our continuing partnership with The Cleveland Orchestra, Ideastream Public Media is presenting "Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra," available on radio and online streaming every weekday, immediately after BBC News at Noon.

These hour-long daily presentations will include selections from the ensemble’s recording and concert history, accompanied by a brief overview of the featured music and more.

The Cleveland Orchestra and WCLV, two longtime Northeast Ohio cultural institutions, recognize the value and importance of the arts — especially in helping people across our shared community persevere through trying times. As a result, the Orchestra and Ideastream Public Media are offering a daily dose of musical nourishment by broadcasting this series of weekday programs featuring highlights from past Cleveland Orchestra concerts and recordings.

All selections conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, unless otherwise indicated.

- - - - -

Monday, June 6

WEBER: Clarinet Concertino

Franklin Cohen, clarinet

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 4

Tuesday, June 7

George Szell, conductor

WAGNER: Tannhäuser: Overture

SMETANA (arr Szell): String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life'

DVORÁK: Slavonic Dance No. 6

Wednesday, June 8

SCHUMANN: Scenes from Goethe's Faust: Overture

BRUCKNER: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8

BEETHOVEN: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 10 'Harp'

SHCHEDRIN: Selections from Carmen Suite

Thursday, June 9

MOZART: Don Giovanni: Overture

MOZART: Symphony No. 40

RAVEL: Boléro

Friday, June 10

George Szell, conductor

WAGNER: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and 'Liebestod'

DVORÁK: Symphony No. 8

- - - - -

Monday, June 13

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

RESPIGHI: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great

Tuesday, June 14

RAVEL: Valses nobles et sentimentales

BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra

Wednesday, June 15

HAYDN: Piano Concerto No. 11

Emanuel Ax, piano

SHOSTAKOVICH: Chamber Symphony

STRAUSS: Waltz 'Danube Maidens'

Thursday, June 16

BRAHMS: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4

STRAUSS: Aus Italien

Friday, June 17

STRAVINSKY: Scherzo fantastique

Pierre Boulez, conductor

STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring

Lorin Maazel, conductor

STRAVINSKY: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance

Pierre Boulez, conductor

- - - - -

More programs will be listed as they become available.